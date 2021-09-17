Stagecoach trying to recruit new drivers to reduce cancelled Hastings services

Stagecoach bus. SUS-200406-145531001

Stagecoach said it has had to cancel many routes across Hastings and St Leonards in recent weeks due to a driver shortage.

For example, the 7.07am 26A bus from Hastings station to the Conquest was cancelled this morning (Friday, September 17), due to no available driver, Stagecoach announced on Twitter.

A spokesman for the bus company said: “We’re actively recruiting new drivers.

“With record numbers of unfilled jobs in the economy and the emerging impact of Brexit, recruitment remains a big challenge for businesses and organisations in the transport sector.

“We’re seeing strong demand for bus driver jobs, but the lingering impact of the pandemic and the ongoing delays in processing new licences at the DVLA, is having an effect on our operation and the phasing of people joining us.