A stalled vehicle is causing heavy delays on the A27 near Brighton. B2123 Southbound at Bexhill Road, in Woodingdean, is reportedly partially blocked. Queues are said to be building on Falmer Road southbound. Long delays have been reported between Falmer and Woodingdean.

Elsewhere in East Sussex, motorists are advised to cautiously approach the A2270 junction with Huggetts Lane in Willingdon, Eastbourne due to a report of ice on the carriageway.

Traffic is said to be 'heavier than normal' on A259 Barnhorn Road both ways around Sandhurst Lane in Bexhill.

Sussex traffic report

An incident was reported last night in nearby Ninfield. A269 Bexhill Road was reported as blocked, with emergency services en route, as of 10.45pm. The road has since been cleared.

In West Sussex this morning, a crash has been reported in Cowfold. The A281 is reportedly partially blocked at Picts Lane after the collision involving a car.

There is also queueing traffic on A272 both ways near B2272 Butlers Green Road in Haywards Heath.

Delays are reportedly increasing on the A27 in Chichester and Worthing.

There are eastbound delays between the Emsworth Services and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout).

There is also queueing traffic on A27 Chichester Bypass both ways around A259 (Bognor Bridge roundabout).