One major incident has been reported in the county this morning.

A fire has broken out a building in Alfriston, East Sussex, and emergency services are at the scene.

Accordng to traffic reports, the road between Seaford and Alfriston is now closed due to a fire in a barn.

This is causing heavy traffic on the A259 at Exceatm, whilst slow traffic has been reported both ways between Hillside Avenue and Weavers Lane.

In a post on social media, Compass Travel wrote: “Due to a fire at Alfriston buses on services 119 and 126 are unable to serve the village at the moment, this will affect school buses from Berwick and Alfriston to Kings Academy Ringmer.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for more information.

Elsewhere in East Sussex, there are reports ofa a stalled vehicle on A23 near B2117 (Albourne Junction). Traffic is said to be coping well but the police are en route to the scene.

In West Sussex, slow traffic has been reported between Chichester and Bognor Regis after a two-vehicle crash.

There is queueing traffic on B2259 Chichester Road both ways between The Royal Oak pub and New Barn Lane.