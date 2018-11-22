Sussex traffic round-up

Here's what you need to know if you're travelling in Sussex this morning...
Bexhill
West Parade is closed according to travel reports from 6.50am
Polegate
Slow traffic leading up to the Cop Hall roundabout
Queuing traffic has also been reported along the Hailsham bypass up to the roundabout at Lower Dicker
Worthing
Slow and queuing traffic has been reported along the A27 from Lancing intermittently up to Lyminster
Chichester
Slow traffic on the A27 past Fishourne, along the Chichester bypass in Whyke and in Portfield up to the roundabout
