Sussex travel: Morning update for Thursday, August 19

Sussex traffic and travel

The A27 both ways between the junctions with the A24 South and the A24 North there are active roadworks going on until 11.59pm on August 23.

Allfrey Road in Eastbourne will be closed until 7pm today from A259 Seaside to Norway Road due to road works. Traffic will be diverted via A259 Seaside, Myrtle Road, Norway Road and vice versa.