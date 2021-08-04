Sussex travel: Your evening update for Wednesday, August 4
Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Wednesday, August 4.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 5:13 pm
Temporary lights are causing delays in both directions on the A259 at Exceat Bridge near Seaford.
There is slow traffic through Battle on the A2100.
There is slow traffic on the A21 southbound towards the Flimwell crossroads.
A26 Beacon road in Crowborough the roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays in both directions.
There is slow traffic on the A264 at Faygate.
On the A27 eastbound at Arundel there is queuing traffic towards the Ford Road roundabout.