Sussex travel: Your evening update on Saturday, October 30

Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Saturday, October 30.

There is a build-up of traffic on the A27 eastbound approaching Arundel.

Slow-moving traffic has also been seen on the A259 in both directions by Angmering Railway Station.

Motorists are expected to face delays on the A27 westbound between the junctions with the A2038 and the A293 due to roadside drain works.

The drain works are set to last until 8pm on Tuesday, November 2.

Delays are also expected on the A27 in both directions by Alfriston and Polegate due to ongoing roadworks.