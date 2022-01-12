Sussex travel: Your evening update on Wednesday, January 12
Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Wednesday, January 12.
West Sussex Highways has urged motorists to drive carefully and to allow extra time for their journeys after putting down grit.
Delays are expected on the Chichester Bypass in both directions.
There is heavy traffic in both directions on the A27 and A259 by Worthing.
All lanes on the A27 eastbound are now open following a collision near Shoreham earlier today.
Heavy traffic has been seen on the A259 in both directions between Eastbourne and Bexhill.