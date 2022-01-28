Sussex travel: your morning update for Friday, January 28

You morning update for travel in Sussex.

By Connor Gormley
Friday, 28th January 2022, 7:44 am
Updated Friday, 28th January 2022, 7:46 am

Slow traffic has been reported on the A27 outside Worthing, both ways before the Toby Carvery.

Queuing traffic has been reported in a construction area between Falmer Hill and The Drove, near Falmer.

Southern Rail are operating a reduced service on all lines, including to and from London Victoria in order to deal with the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic. Passengers have been advised to plan their journies ahead of time.

Sussex travel
SussexPassengersToby CarveryWorthingA27