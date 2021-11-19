Sussex travel: your morning update for Friday, November 19

Here is your morning Sussex travel update for Friday, November 19.

Traffic is expected on the A27 eastbound approaching Chichester and in both directions on the Chichester Bypass this morning.

Heavy traffic was also seen yesterday morning on the A27 westbound heading towards Arundel.

Traffic news

Temporary traffic lights on the A27 by Broadwater, Worthing could cause delays in both directions.

Delays are expected on the A264 in both directions due to a lane closure near Rusper Road roundabout by Littlehaven, Horsham.

Traffic has also been seen eastbound on the Shoreham Bypass near Stoned Road.