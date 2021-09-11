Sussex travel: Your morning update for Saturday, September 11

Sussex traffic and travel

In Hastings and Eastbourne, due to a shortage of available drivers the following Stagecoach journeys have been cancelled:

99 – 10.23am Eastbourne to Silverhill

21 – 9.34am Hastings to Malvern Way

22 – 9.47am Ore Kings Head to Silverhill

21 – 9.53am Malvern Way to Hastings

21A – 10.19am Hastings to Malvern Way

21A – 10.43am Malvern Way to Hastings

21 – 11.04am Hastings to Malvern Way

21 – 11.23am Malvern Way to Hastings

Check ahead if you’re travelling by Stagecoach buses in Eastbourne and Hastings today.

Newhaven swing bridge is scheduled to open at 2.50pm this afternoon, delays likely on all approaches to the town.