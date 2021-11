The Crown: Netflix hit series filming Chariots Of Fire scene on Sussex beach

The new Health and Care Bill is deeply unfair

News you can trust since

The new Health and Care Bill is deeply unfair

Homes plan revealed for former Hastings power station site

Calls to stop use of weedkiller containing glysophate in East Sussex

Films and TV series set and shot in Hastings and St Leonards: See the pictures

Sussex Police boss calls on residents to have their say

East Sussex man badly hurt in crash while delivering Covid tests

Sussex weather: Your forecast for Saturday, November 27

Hastings: Second man arrested on suspicion of murder by police searching for Alexandra Morgan

The Crown: Netflix hit series filming Chariots Of Fire scene on Sussex beach