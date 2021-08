World Naked Bike Ride comes to Hastings

Hastings RNLI called out to help with ‘number of incidents’ off Kent and Sussex

Celebrating 100 years of the Royal British Legion with a torch relay across Sussex

Hastings RNLI crews rescue family off Bexhill after dinghy capsizes into sea

Dogs Trust Shoreham Dog of the Week: Meet Peppy – a Patterdale terrier cross pursuing a peaceful home

Negativity is not the answer to Horntye Park’s financial problems

Hastings May Queen Crowning in pictures

Man airlfited to hospital after dinghy capsized off Bexhill is released from hospital

58 pictures of Rye & District Country Show as event returns

Bexhill seafront Colonnade has new virtual reality ride attraction

More than 90 cannabis plants discovered at St Leonards property

There are no major delays being reported on the railways.

There is slow traffic on A27 both ways before Sompting Road, the AA said.