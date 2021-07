Diocese of Chichester: Beautiful butterfly cascade at Chichester Cathedral brings Sussex schools together to mark the transition from primary to secondary education

News you can trust since

Blue plaque unveiled at St Leonards to commemmorate punk rock legend Poly Styrene

Reece Ripley: motorcyclist jailed after seriously injuring cyclist in Bexhill crash

New tenants to move into Hastings Old Town Hall with plans for town’s first alcohol-free bar

Bexhill residents call for council to tackle overgrown verges

Hastings Visitor Information Centre has a new home at East Sussex College

New app allows visitors to check how busy Bexhill and Camber beaches are

Christopher Fenton: drug-driver who killed man in Hastings crash has jail sentence increased

Currently there is no traffic and travel news to update you on.