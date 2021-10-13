Sussex travel: your morning update for Wednesday, October 13

There have been reports of an accident on Rocks Road in East Sussex this morning, in which a car drove offroad into a nearby bush. Traffic seems to have recovered well.

Motorists on the M23, near Pease Pottage, are being asked to approach the road with care following reports of piping on the road.

Commuters travelling by trains are reminded that some early morning services to London Victoria will be subject to an extension due to engineering works on the line which are set to last until Friday.

Sussex Travel update: October 13

There are delays of two minutes on Whyke Roundabout Eastbound on the Chichester Bypass, and the average speed is ten miles per hour.