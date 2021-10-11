Sussex travel: your morning update, Monday October 11

Reports of an accident involving two cars on Lacys Hill, near Ranscombe Lane, off the A27 between Lewes and Selmeston could lead to traffic delays this morning.

Those planning to travel towards London or Croydon this morning should be aware that a reduced number of lines are available on Southern Railway due to an incident between East Crodyon and Selhurst. Emergency services are on the scene but the railway line has said trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.

National Highways have also released information about a number of planned roadworks which may affect travel for the foreseeable future. Among them are works on the A27 eastbound to westbound, between junctions with the A24 South and A24 North. Motorists have been told to expect disruption until 23:59pm on October 22.

Sussex Travel update

The company has advised using alternative routes to get into London this morning, such as taking a Thameslink or Southern service into the city and using your ticket on the London Underground to reach your destination. Delays are expected to last until midday.