Sussex travel: Your morning update on Tuesday, August 10

Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Tuesday, August 10.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 7:30 am
Updated Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 8:33 am
Stagecoach buses in Hastings are having issues with driver availability so the following services have been cancelled:

26A 7.07 Hastings Rail Station – Conquest Hospital

22A 7.33 Ore Kings Head – Tesco

26A 7.35 Conquest – Conquest

22 7.44 Hastings Station – Harley Shute

22 8.15 Harley Shute – Silverhill

22A 8.32 Tesco – Ore Kings Head

26A 08.35 Conquest – Conquest

22A 9.30 Ore Kings Head – Silverhill

26A 9.40 Conquest – Conquest

26A 10.40 Conquest – Silverhill

Brighton and Hove Buses said its BH12A service which was due to depart Brighton Station at 8am is currently unable to operate due to a mechanical fault. This is the 8.55 from Newhaven Town Station and the 9.12 from Seaford Library, travelling to Eastbourne.

