Video shows lorry colliding with Battle level crossing

Southeastern Railway has released a video showing the moment a lorry collided with the level crossing at Battle which caused delays this afternoon (Friday, September 7).

Southeastern Railway said the incident happened just after 1pm today (Friday, September 7).

Both lines were initially blocked but the Hastings bound line was reopened at approximately 1.30pm, Southeastern said.

The London bound line was reopened just before 2pm but disruption between Hastings and Tunbridge Well is expected.

On Twitter, Southeastern said: “Unfortunately this incident near #Battle on the Hastings mainline is causing some delays to trains whilst they are cautioned over the level crossing. (Network Rail) staff are on site and working to fix the damage. Sorry for any delay caused.”

Traffic reports said the A2100 London Road has been blocked due to the collision.

There are also delays both ways near Solomon’s Lane while the level crossing barrier is repaired.

Southeastern has advised passengers to check before they travel by visiting www.southeasternrailway.co.uk.