Woman, 72, suffers ‘serious injuries’ in collision with bus at Warrior Square

A 72-year-old woman suffered ‘serious injuries’ when she was in a collision with a bus at Warrior Square, St Leonards, according to police.

Officers were called to the junction of the A259 Eversfield Place and the A2102 Warrior Square, St Leonards, at 2.45pm on Wednesday (February 13).

Police

Police said the woman, from Eastbourne, was on foot in a bus lane.

The Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance attended but the woman was taken by land ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where she received further treatment.

No one else was hurt, according to police. A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed a woman was taken to hospital and described her injuries as ‘potentially serious’.

