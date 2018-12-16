Woman, 86, dies in road collision

A pedestrian has died following a collision in Sussex this morning (Sunday, December 16).

Police said the 86-year-old woman was in Brighton Road in Horsham at around 9am when the accident happened.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services received reports of a collision between a Vauxhall Corsa and a pedestrian on the A281 in Brighton Road in Horsham.

“Sadly, the 86-year-old local woman died at the scene from her injuries.

“The driver of the Corsa, a 57-year-old man, also from Horsham, was uninjured.

“Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch with police on 101 by quoting serial 352 of December 16.”