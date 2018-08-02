Woman airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after A21 collision

A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a road traffic collision this morning, according to the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).

Paramedics were called to the A21 Kent Street, near Westfield, to reports of a collision involving a car shortly before 8am.

Sussex Police said the vehicle, a grey Peugeuot 208, left the road and collided with a tree.

A woman passenger had to be extracted from the car by firefighters from Hastings, according to a spokesman for the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, before she was handed over to SECAmb for treatment.

A spokesman for SECAmb said ambulance crews attended the scene and were also joined at the scene by the air ambulance service.

The spokesman added: “A woman was treated at the scene for serious injuries before being airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”

Sussex Police said a 28-year-old man from Welling, who was driving the car, suffered slight injuries but did not require treatment.

The fire service said it was called to the scene at 8.07am and left at 9.21am.

The road was closed but reopened at 10.30am, according to police.