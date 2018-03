A five-foot deep sinkhole has closed a road in Hastings.

Sussex Police confirmed officers and Highways were currently on scene dealing with the sinkhole in Vicarage Road.

A spokesman said: “The sinkhole is 4ft by 2ft and is 5ft deep, so it is quite deep. Police are on scene and Highways. The road is closed.”

Traffic reports say the road is closed both ways between Whitefriars Road and Priory Road.