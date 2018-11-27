Tree previously thought to be extinct is planted in Hastings

A rare tree, previously thought to have been extinct, has been planted in Alexandra Park in Hastings.

Lead councillor for the environment, Cllr Colin Fitzgerald, explained: “A Wollemi pine has been donated by Hastings residents Max and Lee Colton. This most unusual tree was discovered in Australia in 1994, and had previously only been known through fossil records.

“Thanks to a propagation programme this magnificent tree is now being grown across the world.

“It can reach a height of 40m, and it has a unique brown and knobbly bark which resembles the ‘Coco Pops’ breakfast cereal! Although we certainly don’t recommend eating it.

“We are very grateful to Max and Lee, it will be a very welcome addition to Alexandra Park’s already superb tree collection.”

See also: Father Christmas is coming to Hastings Old Town.

See also: Asda in St Leonards launches improved clothing department.