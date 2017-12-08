Trespasser causes delays to trains between Hastings, Battle and Tunbridge Wells

Trains between Hastings, Battle and Tunbridge Wells are experiencing delays because of an earlier trespasser incident.

The incident happened between Crowhurst and West St Leonards earlier this afternoon (Friday, December 8).

After the trespasser was reported, trains had to run at a slower speed through the area while BTP officers carried out a search of the track.

This search has now been completed and trains are running at normal speed again.

Trains between Battle and Hastings in both directions will be delayed by up to 10 minutes as a result of running at a reduced speed.

Some services may also be amended at short notice to help get them back on time.