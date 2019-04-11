Tributes paid to ‘lovely’ St Leonards woman after her sudden death

Tributes have been paid to a ‘lovely’ St Leonards woman who was found dead in her house.

Mccayla Mason, 44, was found at approximately 1.40pm on Friday (April 5) by her 17-year-old son Reiss.

Mccayla Mason was found dead on Friday (April 5)

Tracie Grimwood, who knew Mccayla for ten years, said: “It has just come as such a shock.

“She was just a really lovely, bubbly person who would do anything for anyone.

“She would give her last pound in her purse to help anyone.

“Myself and her other close friends Sharon, Lynda and Jodie love her very much and have her in our hearts and miss her dearly.”

After discovering his mother’s motionless body, Reiss sought help from neighbours who called the emergency services and Maccayla’s friends.

Tracie said when she arrived at the house police and ambulance crews were already there and informed her of her friend’s death.

She added: “The crews came out to me and said she had been gone for a while.

“Her death was initially classed as suspicious as there was no reason for it – there was no problem with her heart.

“We are now just waiting for results from tests to know for sure.”

Tracie said she met Mccayla when the single mother viewed a flat above her own ten years ago.

She said Mccayla would always take the time to see her and even cared for her children when she was feeling unwell.

She added: “She was a single mum who couldn’t work because of her illnesses and the pain she was in.

“I remember a time my family and I came back early from a holiday to Butlins because we weren’t feeling well. Once we got back she took care of my children so I could rest.

“I have an autistic son and he looked at her and just trusted her. Our families have grown together.”

Tracie said Reiss and Mccayla’s friends are struggling to find the funds to pay for her funeral and have now set up a Gofundme page.

A tribute on the page remembered Mccayla as ‘a wonderful woman with a heart of gold’ who always offered a shoulder to cry on for her friends and family.

Tracie added: “Unfortunately she had nothing so we are trying to raise as much money as we can to give her son the chance to give her the best send off ever.

“Reiss doesn’t have money for flowers. He doesn’t have money for a suit.

“He’ll turn 18 on May 5 and he must be feeling so powerless right now.

“We need some help right now.

“We really hope she is up there feeling proud of us.”

