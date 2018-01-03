Tributes paid to ‘remarkable man’ Richard Jessop

Tributes have been paid to the vice chairman and deputy mayor of Battle Town Council after his sudden death.

Councillor Richard Jessop, had been undergoing treatment for a heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital, in London, when he died, aged 70, on December 28.

He had been on Battle Town Council since 2007 and spent the past six years as chairman of the planning and transport committee.

Chairman of the council councillor David Furness said: “On a personal note, Richard was truly a one-off with a unique sense of humour.

“He was totally loyal and very supportive. I, fellow councillors and the town have lost a truly remarkable man. Our thoughts are with Julie, his wife, and his boys.”

During his time with Battle Town Council, Richard played a key role in setting up, and remaining part of, the Battle Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group.

He was also involved in campaigning for a resolution to the parking issues throughout the town.

He became a great advocate for the town and later represented Battle on many statutory and voluntary organisations including Battle Abbey Explanatory Board, Battle Chamber of Commerce, Battle Charities Trustees, East Sussex Association of Local Councils and Rother Association of Local Councils where he was chairman.

A spokesman for Battle Town Council said: “Richard was a dear friend and colleague who worked tirelessly for the people of Battle.”

Helen Baker, the vice president of Battle Chamber of Commerce, added: “A stalwart within the Chamber, Richard immersed himself into Battle life listening to the concerns of traders and townsfolk alike. His extensive knowledge of all things municipal was unrivalled, and he fought tirelessly to improve his beloved town for all to benefit.

“Richard consistently supported Chamber events and for many years successfully managed the Scarecrow Festival which took a lot of his time, organisation and effort.

“His cheerful disposition along with the contributions and achievements he made for the people and businesses of Battle will remain his legacy. All this from someone who, in his words was ‘absolutely average’.”