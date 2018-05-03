Tributes pour in for popular barber Steve Lemon

Tributes have poured in to remember the life of popular barber and father-of-three Steve Lemon.

Steve – who founded Rye Barbers – died on April 18 at the age of 38 after a battle with bowel cancer.

His friend Kyle Tatner, who met Steve while a customer of his, described him as ‘a lovely guy who was really popular around the town’.

He added: “I can remember one time when he was feeling ill in the lead up to my wedding. Previously, he had promised to cut mine and my best men’s hair but because he wasn’t well enough to open his shop, he invited us all round to his house. The three of us were sat on chairs in his dining room having a few beers while Steve cut our hair.

“We became close friends really quickly and his wife Anita also got on really well with my wife Annabelle.

“Our thoughts are with his family and children and we will always be around if they need us. It’s just hard to find the words. There are going to be some pretty cool hair cuts in heaven.”

Steve – who was husband to Anita and dad to three children: Olivia, Joseph and Joshua – was diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal (bowel) cancer in January 2017 after he noticed symptoms while training for a charity boxing match.

In August 2017, Steve’s sister Debbie Baker set up a JustGiving page which raised £36,438 to help fund his treatment.

An event, named the Lemonaid Family Fun Day, was organised by a number of Steve’s friends and raised a further £5,000 towards his treatment.

One of those involved and another of Steve’s closest friends was Jimmy Hyatt.

He also met Steve while a customer at his barber shop and added: “Steve had only moved to the area about six years ago but it felt like I had known him all my life.

“He was so approachable and there were even times, before he moved his business to a larger premise, when we used to have one-to-one chats and he was always so welcoming.

“I think it says a lot about him that he was training for a white collar charity boxing match – to raise money for a cancer charity – when he discovered he was suffering from the illness.

“He never made a fuss about it and never asked us to raise the money.

“I really admired him and feel privileged to be able to speak about him now.”