Trust gives thanks for successful fundraiser

The Sara Lee Trust have expressed thanks to Trust fundraising group members, Lindsay Wolton and Caroline Ellwood, for hosting a “fantastic” event at St Martha’s Church Hall, Little Common on Saturday, June 2.

Nikki Hawes, Fundraising and Marketing Officer for the Trust said: “A great amount of people attended the event, which had a variety of stalls, including handmade goods, home bakes, crafts, and a free flower arranging demonstration.

“It raised a wonderful £355 for the Trust. As a small charity, entirely reliant on fundraising and public donations, the funds raised are vital.

“We are hugely grateful to Lindsay, Caroline and The Sara Lee Trust Fundraising Group for their incredible commitment and support of our work.”

To host a fundraising event for the Trust, call 01424 457969/email fundraising@saraleetrust.org

