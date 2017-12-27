Twins and multiples advice-group founder stands down after 13 years

A mother behind the Hastings and St Leonards twins and multiples group expects it to continue offering advice to expectant mothers despite her decision to step aside.

Rebecca Potter, 41, of Bexleigh Avenue, St Leonards, set up the group 13 years ago after the lack of support she was offered while pregnant with her twin sons.

In that time, Rebecca has offered support and advice to more than 200 families across the area.

Due to her work commitments as a midwife, she has now taken the decision to stop running the group.

She said: “When my husband and I were expecting twins there was just nothing to support us.

“We went to support groups and I just kept saying to my husband ‘this doesn’t affect us because we’ll have twins’.

“I set up the group to help support other families because, as a midwife, I knew what they needed.

“Since setting up the group we have probably helped about 200 families in the local area and it has been so nice to meet them all.

“My favourite part about running the group has been offering support to all the families expecting twins.”

On December 17, the group held a Christmas party at Hastings Academy which was attended by 26 sets of twins with the youngest aged just 16 weeks and the eldest – her own twins – aged 13.

There was a Father Christmas handing out gifts and loads of arts and crafts to keep the families entertained.

Rebecca added: “The Christmas party went really well. Seeing them all together was absolutely lovely.”

The twins and multiples group is now preparing to enter into its next chapter without Rebecca at the helm.

It is due to continue running on a three-month trial welcoming anyone expecting twins or multiple children before a decision will be made on its future.

The group will continue to meet on the first Thursday of every month from 10am to 11.30am at the Robsack children’s centre, in Bodiam Drive, St Leonards.

Rebecca is confident the group will continue to succeed without her: “The group is going to be running on a three-month trial and, during that time, will offer support and advice to expectant parents in the area.

“I am obviously hoping the group will continue after this time.”