Two men die in New Year’s Eve crash

Two men from Bexhill and Battle have died in a horror crash on New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31).

Officers from Kent Police are investigating the fatal collision, which took place near Marden in Kent, and are appealing for witnesses.

A blue Mercedes travelling from the Maidstone direction collided with a tree on Linton Hill at the junction with Stilebridge Lane at 10.40pm on Sunday, December 31, 2017, a force spokesman said.

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Bexhill, and his passenger, a 37-year-old man from Battle, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have seen the car in the moments leading up to the collision is asked to contact the Kent Police witness appeal line on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent,pnn.police.uk quoting reference DS/MW//291/17.