Unsettled weather continues in Hastings and Rother in wake of Storm Freya

The weather remains changeable today after a wet and windy Sunday,

Some sunny spells are expected but there could also be heavy showers later and high winds along the coast.

The maximum temperature in Hastings and Rother is 9 degrees, though it will feel cooler.

The picture as the week progresses remains mixed with occasional heavy rain on Wednesday morning, showers later Wednesday, potentially heavy with gusty winds and perhaps some thunder. Further lighter showers on Thursday. Dry with sunny spells Friday, cloudier later.

