UPDATE: Major fire in Playden, near Rye

Scores of people have been evacuated after a major fire broke out in Playden, near Rye.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said its control centre received repeat calls just before 11.35am today (Friday, June 29).

As of 12.30pm six fire engines are at the scene in Houghton Green Lane, Playden.

Kent fire service is also providing a water bowser to help transport water to the scene.

A spokesman for ESFRS said two houses on Haughton Green Lane have been badly affected by the fire.

Around 70 people have been moved to a nearby school while the operation continues.

Eleven birds of prey have also been moved to safety.

ESFRS said electricity supplies in the area may be affected after the electrics were isolated.

People living nearby are being asked to keep doors and windows closed to avoid the smoke and seek medical advice if they feel unwell.

Road closures are in place.

The police, Rother District Council, the HART team and ambulance service were all also called to the incident.

ESFRS added the cause of the fire is not known and will be investigated at a later date.