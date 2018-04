A man who had been missing in Hastings since 10.23pm on Sunday (March 1) has been found safe and well, according to police.

Police said 33-year-old James Hamlin, of no fixed address, was found at an address in Ore, Hastings, following an appeal for help in tracing him.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were in contact with James shortly after 6.30pm on Easter Monday (April 2). Thanks to all who shared concerns for his welfare.”