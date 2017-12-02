UPDATE: No police comment on helicopter search off Beachy Head

Sussex Police are not commenting on a major rescue search that took place last night and this morning off Beachy Head.

The coastguard were called to assist Sussex Police just after 6pm last night, a HM Coastguard spokesman confirmed.

While coastguard teams remain on scene the incident has been passed over to Sussex Police.

Last night rescue teams from Birling Gap and Eastbourne were joined by the coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Leigh as well as the Eastbourne lifeboat.

This morning the coastguard were again called out to assist police, with rescue teams from Birling Gap, Eastbourne and Newhaven in attendance.

They were joined by the coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lidd and the Eastbourne lifeboat.

The coastguard spokesman was only able to confirm it is ‘now a police incident’.

Asked at 4.30pm today for an update, Sussex Police declined to provide any further information.

This story will be updated as soon as more details become available.