UPDATE: Pier fire latest

Firefighters were called after a blaze broke out on a pier this morning (Saturday).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue said a call was received at 11.12am after a fire in the kitchen of the Pavilion Restaurant on Hastings Pier.

The pier was evacuated.

An accidental electrical fire is believed to have start the blaze.

Station commander Dan Channon said, “The staff have done a fantastic job. They noticed the fire alarms going off and recognised an electrical rubber burning smell.

“The pier was evacuated in a matter of minutes. Our crews turned up and deployed two breathing apparatus.

“Because of the glass facade of the cafe, we had good view of the fire and we quickly went in and dealt with it. It was extinguished fairly quickly.

“The cause, subject to our investigation, is that an accidental electrical fault in the wiring caused the fire. It started behind the wall panel, before it spread up the wall. But, with our intervention, we have managed to stop it where it is.

“There was minimal damage, a very good evacuation by the staff and the procedures worked very well.”