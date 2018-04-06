UPDATE: Water supply returns to villages as burst pipe is fixed

Water has been returned to areas of Staplecross and Sedlescombe after a burst water main yesterday (Thursday, April 5).

Residents in the TN32 were affected by the incident on Thursday morning, with South Easter Water warning of a loss of water or reduced water pressure.

But today (Friday, April 6), Jim MacIntyre, head of networks at South East Water, said all customers should have a normal water supply after the pipe was fixed.

He said: “All customers affected by the supply issues in Staplecross and Sedlescombe have their taps flowing again after we fixed a burst on a nine inch water main in Sedlescombe village yesterday.

“The pipe broke in the early hours of Thursday morning and was fixed around lunchtime.

“Our priority was to get tap water supplies back on as soon and as safely as possible. I would like to thank our team on the ground who worked hard to repair the broken pipe and refill Staplecross water tower.

“Bottled water was delivered to residents on our Priority Services Register and to the Sedlescombe doctors’ surgery and our public bottled water stations are now closed.

“I would like to thank customers for their patience during this emergency and encourage them to visit the interactive In Your Area map on our website southeastwater.co.uk, to register for future text and email updates on supply problems and planned work.”

“Customers can also call us on 0333 000 0002 if they have any further problems.”