UPDATE: Weekend helicopter search finds body

A body has been found following major rescue search near Beachy Head this weekend.

Coastguard helicopters and rescue teams, police officers and local lifeboats were all involved in the rescue search on Friday and Saturday.

About 6pm on Friday HM Coastguard were called to help Sussex Police, with rescue teams from Birling Gap and Eastbourne joined by the coastguard helicopter from Lee.

They were joined by the Eastbourne lifeboat.

An RNLI spokesman said they were searching for a distressed male after his car was disvovered.

However they said nothing was found on Friday night so the search resumed on Saturday.

The coastguard were again called out to assist police, with rescue teams from Birling Gap, Eastbourne and Newhaven in attendance.

They were joined by the coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lydd and the Eastbourne lifeboat.

The RNLI spokesman confirmed a body was discovered on Saturday morning.

The matter has been passed over to the East Sussex Coroner.