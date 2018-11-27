Vegan activists storm steakhouse and blast diners with sounds of animal slaughter

Animal rights activists told diners to 'listen to their screams' as they played audio of animals being slaughtered in a Sussex steakhouse.

Activists from Direct Action Everywhere (DxE), an international animal rights network, descended on Brazilian restaurant Touro Steakhouse on West Street, Brighton on Saturday evening (November 24).

Activists held signs with photos of animals and played audio of animals being slaughtered, telling diners to 'listen to their screams'.

The group then stood outside the restaurant chanting: "What do we want? Animal liberation! When do we want it? Now."

Sussex Police said it was called at 7.10pm on Saturday to reports of around 20 people protesting at Touro Steakhouse in Brighton.

Police said: "Two police community support officers attended and found the group were protesting outside the restaurant.

"They were not committing any offences and were allowed the right to peaceful protest."

A spokesperson for DxE Brighton said: "In a time where we are experiencing mass environmental destruction, largely due to our unsustainable and unethical food choices, it is paramount that we put our egos and selfishness aside and accept that we are all connected, we are all animals.

"We can no longer ignore the suffering and pain we cause. We are not the only sentient beings that inhabit this planet. We all have a responsibility to protect the vulnerable and fight for the oppressed.

"Over 70 billion farm animals are reared for food globally every year, most of these intensively. We put them there. What animals are facing now is without a shadow of a doubt a great injustice.

"Animal exploitation has become so normalised it goes virtually unnoticed but we are paying attention. People and businesses should not be able to enjoy the product or profit of animal suffering."