Video: County news - Bumper crowd as steam train arrives in Sussex

Steam train enthusiasts were out in force this lunchtime (Tuesday December 12) to watch locomotive Oliver Cromwell arrive in Sussex.

The Christmas Special train had travelled down from London Victoria to Eastbourne via the South Downs.

The Oliver Cromwell

Steam enthusiasts gathered at Cavendish Bridge in the town to grab photos as the train made it way to the station.

However, a bumper crowd gathered on the platform, grabbing photos.

The trip was organised as a special shopping trip to Eastbourne, entitled The Christmas Sussex Belle to enjoy the Festive season in style.

The train left the town diesel-hauled to Hastings at which point the steam locomotive took over again.

For more information on steam trip around the country go to http://www.railwaytouring.net/

