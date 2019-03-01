Views sought on proposals in Battle to build new pavilion with café

Battle residents are being asked for their views on proposals for a new pavilion and café at the town’s recreation ground.

The town council has launched a consultation and is inviting people to fill out a questionnaire.

It is available at the town council’s office in The Almonry, on its website at www.battletowncouncil.gov.uk, and at Battle Library.

In 2016 a consultation was undertaken regarding the proposed Battle Health Pathway.

The town council said more than 700 questionnaires were returned and a significant number of respondents commented that the provision of a café would improve users’ overall experience at the recreation ground.

Battle Town Council then set up a working group in 2017 to progress the plans to build the Battle Health Pathway and upgrade the pavilion.

The group, called Fit For Battle, includes representatives from the council, Battle Baptist Football Club and the Battle Health Pathway project team.

The Café in the Pavilion project was launched and it was planned to convert the foyer into a café to open last spring. But the town council said the facilities within the pavilion were in ‘dire need of modernisation’.

Following discussions with Battle Baptist Football Club, it was decided to replace the pavilion, which dates from the 1960s, rather than try to upgrade the existing building to a standard now required by many sports bodies.

The plan for the new pavilion has two changing rooms with individual shower cubicles and gender-neutral toilet cubicles. It also includes a community café at the front, toilets, an accessible toilet and a clubroom.

The proposals can be found on the Rother District Council website. Visit www.rother.gov.uk and search for reference RR/2018/2300/P.

The deadline to return the completed questionnaire to the council at The Almonry is March 29.