Village school needs to raise £50,000 for play area improvements

Sedlescombe School has launched a campaign to raise £50,000 to resurface its sports area.

The village school has no sports field and relies on this area for the children to take part in PE lessons as well as playtimes daily. The school and it’s PTA are organising several events to raise the funds, including being in the Dragon Boat Festival at Bewl Water on Saturday September 8. If you can donate to the school’s big target they would be very grateful. Visit www.gofundme.com/sedlescombe-school-dragon-boat-race.