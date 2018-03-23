If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

The extracts from the School log book: are in celebration of the fact that our village school will be 200 years old in 2018. In 1818 at a meeting in the Rose and Crown it was decided to set up a Board School administered by a board of local parishioners. Mr Blackmore’s entry for this week in 1886

25.03.1886: Master paid special attention to the Repetition of Poetry. Standards II and III are behind in this subject. The latter Standard is especially bad. The children know the text, but scarcely a word is emphasised correctly.

27.03.1886: The Reverend Shadforth conducted an Examination of the Standards (Writing and Arithmetic). There is an improvement noticeable in the Writing exercise in all Standards. The mechanical Sums are, as a rule correctly worked, but “Problems “are rarely worked intelligently.

NB- at times the Victorian Beckley School had over 200 children on roll in two classrooms….today it has four classrooms with just over 100 children on roll!

Art Show: What a fantastic art exhibition the children from Beckley school staged last Tuesday. Parents and visitors were amazed by the array of talent shown in the canvas work. Special guest Jane Fen from Rye art gallery commended the work and the children’s efforts in her speech during the exhibition. All funds raised will go towards the BSA 200th anniversary celebrations.

Another busy start: to this weekend in Beckley and nearby Edward 1st and the Beginnings of Modern Britain: A talk by James Dickinson follows the Beckley Historical Societies AGM. Friday 23rd March at 7.30pm in Beckley Village Hall.

Dahlia Propagation Course: 24th March and again on April 7th in the village Hall. A hands on course for up to ten people. Cost is £25 but you get to take home all your cuttings and a tuber. The course will be run by Zoe Gleisner of Orchard Farm Flowers. For further info or to book contact Zoe on info@orchardfarmflowers.co.uk

Race Night: Rose and crown in aid of the Northiam Bonfire Society. March 24th 7.30pm. Horses available now at £4, bets on the night 50p.

Murder Mystery Night: Saturday 24th March 7.00pm. The Rye and District National Trust are hosting a fun event, presented by the Playden Players at Brede hall. Tickets are £10 per person and include a freshly cooked supper. To book a table contact Julie Etches on 01797225317.

Holy Communion: Sunday 25th March in Beckley Church at 8am & 10am Holy Communion/Eucharist. There are always toys, activities and people at the back of the church during the 10am service to keep the little ones occupied during the proceedings. Any items you wish to be included in the parish magazine please email boatwrightsmith@aol.com

New Book Shelves: There are some new shelves in the foyer of the village hall. These are home to a book borrowing scheme similar to those you may have seen elsewhere. The idea is you can donate books you have finished reading but also can take books to read for free. On the lower shelves however you will find the preschool fund raising items children’s books, toys etc and a donation pot for money to help sustain our preschool.

Messy Church: after school 3.30pm on 17th April

Village Assembly: 7.30pm May 16th at the Village centre. This is not a Parish Council meeting. This is an event for the village groups and clubs to showcase their activities during the past year. Free refreshments will be available, sponsored by the Parish Council. If you are a local group/club or society wishing to participate please contact Valerie.ades@hotmail.co.uk

2018: is going to be a very exciting year for Beckley. The village school will be celebrating 200 years (the above books are part of this anniversary), the WI will be celebrating 100 years and there will be new playground equipment installed in the Jubilee Field. To mark all these events hopefully there will be a …

Big Village Fete, Dog Show and Horticultural Show: Jubilee field and village hall. NB the main road WILL be closed. Fete 12-4pm 30th June. SAVE THE DATE!!!!!

DID YOU ATTEND BECKLEY SCHOOL?: - Can you help? As part of the above mentioned celebrations there will be a BSA raffle at the fete. The BSA are busy seeking some unusual prizes. If you can offer an experience e.g. a helicopter ride, a photoshoot, a night in a hotel or similar. Maybe you are able to offer a service such as give a manicure, haircut or make a birthday cake ….all offers welcome! If you wish to support your community please contact me and you will be included in any publicity as a thank you.

Bric a brac; Wanted in advance of the fete in order that it can be sorted. If you have any unwanted good quality items please contact Trisha Lamplugh on 01797253526

Potholes etc: if you are aware of any potholes in the Beckley area that you feel need addressing please log on to the parish website and follow the “fix my street” link. The more complaints East Sussex receive the more likely they are to get fixed! This is also the site to report fly tipping or any other issue with the village’s roads.

Next Full Parish Council Meeting: April 11th 7.30pm village hall.

Mobile Library: Sadly we will be losing the mobile library service from May due to budget cuts. However Northiam Parish Council are putting together a package (that hopefully ESCC will agree) to keep Northiam library up and running. Beckley residents are invited to make use of this service once the mobile library ceases and will be warmly welcomed. The Northiam library is situated next to the Parish Office within the snooker club building. Open Thursday and Saturday afternoons between 2 - 4 pm

Wild Woodland Club: Swallowtails great woodland club for kids is back! Sessions are 10-3pm on 5th April, 31 may, 9 August, 25th August. Book online at Sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/whatson.

Beckley Lunch Club: Thursday 12th April 12.30pm in the Village hall. A two course lunch with coffee or tea for just £4.00. Everyone welcome but pre-booking is essential. Contact Tony Bryant 01797260518 for more information or bookings.

Farmers Market: Saturday 14th April come along to the village hall 10-12 and support the local producers. Lovely bread, meat, plants, soaps and sweets amongst other items.

A268 Resurfacing: The new proposed date is April 3rd but we will wait and see! When it does happen the works will start outside a property called Westview and continue south. If you live within the works then please respect the workers’ space and safety by approaching with care and consideration. Email:customer@eastsussexhighways.com or Phone: 0345 60 80 193

Coffee morning with stalls, books etc: Friends of All Saints hold a monthly coffee morning on the first Tuesday of the month. The next one is 3rd April 10.30 – noon in the village centre in aid of RNLI. If you would like to run a stall contact Keith on 01797260720.

Soil Improvement workshop; Saturday 14th April at 12.30pm, learn how to make a real difference to the structure of your soil. Run by Josh Sparkes. Please contact Beckley Horticultural Society for further details.

Quingo!: Beckley School Association presents an evening of bingo mixed with a quiz! Everyone welcome. Funds raised go towards the schools 200th year celebrations. Beckley Village Centre April 21st. 7.30pm start.

The History of Beckley School : a talk by Bernard Bavistock. Beckley village hall May 12th 7.30pm. Bernard has kindly agreed to repeat his talk from several years ago as part of the 200 celebrations.

Volunteers always wanted: Beckley Preschool are looking for volunteers who can spend an hour a week interacting with the children. Anyone of any age can volunteer and no skills are needed - you could read stories, make playdough model or help at lunchtime. If you think you could offer some time to the youngsters of the village please pop in to preschool and see the staff.

Free Childcare: Beckley Preschool offers 15 hours free childcare to all those eligible. They meet every week day except Thursdays during term time. Sessions run 9-3 except Wednesdays which is till 1pm. Preschool have great links to the village school and try to join in with each other’s events where possible. Preschool have just won a grant from “Awards for All” to get ict equipment for the children to use to support their ict skills and learning. Pop onto the village hall during a session for more information.

Got a new baby or an active toddler?: Parents can meet other parents every Wednesday during term time at Busy Bees (Baby and toddlers Group) Beckley village hall £2.50 per family 9.15-11.15am free tea, coffee for parents. Free snacks for the children. This is also a great way to meet preschool staff and for the children who maybe transitioning up to the preschool get familiar with everyone.

Beckley Speed watch: This has been running for over a year and about 1000 vehicles have been registered as speeding through our village….and it’s not just cars! So far some motorists have been recorded as doing as much as 65mph in the village. Several offenders have been caught more than once and the police will be following this up. The more evidence speed watch can gather the more power we will have to request changes. More volunteers needed for an hour a month to help slow traffic down in our village. If you are interested in helping for just an hour a month please contact mike.rowe@btinternet.com

Village Hall Groups/Clubs: Buzzy Bees-Babies & Toddler Group – Village hall weds- term time- 9.15-11.15am £2.50 a family. Beckley Preschool- Village Hall- term time Mon 9-3 Tues 9-3 Wed 9-1 Fri 9-3- 01797 260 582- www.bpnn.co.uk. Village Primary School- 01797 260 342- www.beckley.e-sussex.sch.uk. Messy Church-Beckley Church- 345-530pm Dee cox 01797253938 bandpmessychurch@gmail.com. All Saints Church – Fr Martin Harper -Tel: 01424 883408. www.beckleyandpeasmarshchurch.co.uk. Friends of Beckley Church-coffee morning- 1st Tuesday- 10.30-12.30-Village Hall- 01797 260360. Farmers Market – held every 2nd Saturday of the month - Village Hall- 10-12pm. Parish council -All Welcome- meet every 2nd Wednesday - Village Hall – 7.30pm. WI – 2nd Monday 7.30pm –Village Hall-01797260450. Trefoil 3rd Monday of month –Village Hall- 01797 260537. Pilates –every Monday 6.30-7.30pm & Wednesday- 1.30-2.30- Village Hall-07769651899. Taekwondo every Wednesday-4.30pm Village Hall- Start from age 5. Petra 01233 642357. Brownies & Guides- Thursdays term time- 6.30 pm- Village Hall- 07967533343. Table Tennis- Every Thursday- 9.30-11.30am– Village Hall- 01797 252382. Tennis Court- Located at top of the Playing fields free to play and unlocked. Yoga- every Friday 9.30-11am –Village Hall- Romy 01424 421876. Lunch Club- All ages- 2nd Thursday-Village Hall- 12.30- 01797 260518. History Society-01797 252173 Horticultural Society- 01797 260232. Beckley Players (Am/Dram)- 01797 260898 Beckley Bowls- 01797 252129. Beckley Cricket Club- 07599175491 Beckley Rangers-football- 01797 260513. Village Hall Hire- 01797260846 hirebeckleyvillagecentre@hotmail.com. Parish website; The Parish council has spaces on its website. www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk and they are happy to advertise village events on this page. Please send details to sueevans900@gmail.com. Beckley Parish Council | East Sussex, England www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk. Welcome to the Beckley Parish Council website providing you with information about the village of Beckley in East Sussex England and the activities of the Parish Council. Beckley also has some Facebook pages: Search for the groups: Beckley Village Society, Better Beckley Project and Bargains in Beckley (A free selling site)