The extracts: from the School log book are in celebration of the fact that our village school will be 200 years old in 2018. In 1818 at a meeting in the Rose and Crown it was decided to set up a Board School administered by a board of local parishioners. Mr Blackmore’s entry for this week in 1885

13.3.1885- Attendance kept good all week. Average for the week 160.2.

16.3.1885-The Mistress unavoidably absent. Miss Shadforth and Miss L Shadforth visited.

17.3.1885-The Mistress unavoidably absent. Infants were taught by Assistant Mistress.

20.3.1885-Boys are in great demand now, and are with difficulty retained in school. Average for the week 150.8

21.3.1885- Better attendance this morning 157. Kate Booth and Herbert Russell (Standard VII) left. Sent to all absentees as usual. Miss L Shadforth visited.

22.3.1885-Several boys absent hop-pole laying. Walter and Jesse Bromham, Kate Brand and several younger children away ill. The reverend the Rector called in the afternoon. Average for week 157.8

NB- at times the Victorian Beckley School had over 200 children on roll in two classrooms….today it has four classrooms with just over 100 children on roll!

Village Sign: you may have noticed that the sign in memory of on Juden is being installed. Well done to all those who fund raised towards this amazing memorial.

Holy Eucharist: Sunday 15th April 8am Beckley church. There are always toys, activities and people at the back of the church during the services to keep the little ones occupied during the proceedings. Any items you wish to be included in the parish magazine please email boatwrightsmith@aol.com

Win a wheelbarrow of booze!: At the forthcoming parish meeting (May 16th) a draw will take place to win this fantastic prize, all proceeds are going towards the new play park. There is also a hamper and a giant teddy. Tickets are just £1 and will be on sale at the farmers market.

Farmers Market: Saturday 14th April come along to the village hall 10-12 and support the local producers. Lovely bread, meat, plants, soaps and sweets amongst other items.

Event Cancelled: The soil Improvement workshop on Saturday 14th April at 12.30pm, has now been cancelled due to there not being a sufficient number of participants.

Messy Church: after school 3.30pm on 17th April

Rye and District Dementia Action Alliance: AGM Wednesday 18th April 6-8pm at Tilling Green Community Centre. Information stands, refreshments and speakers. Further info available 07737350896 rddaa@outlook.com

Quingo!: Beckley School Association presents an evening of bingo mixed with a quiz! Can your team beat the school staff!!!! Everyone welcome. Funds raised go towards the schools 200th year celebrations. Beckley Village Centre April 21st. 7.30pm start. Teams of 6- 8 people. £6 per person. Bring your own food and drinks.

Coffee morning with stalls, books etc: Friends of All Saints hold a monthly coffee morning on the first Tuesday of the month. The next one is May 1st 10.30 – noon in the village centre. If you would like to run a stall contact Keith on 01797260720.

Next Full Parish Council Meeting; May 9th 7.30pm village hall.

Beckley Lunch Club: Thursday May 10th 12.30pm in the Village hall. A two course lunch with coffee or tea for just £4.00. Everyone welcome but pre-booking is essential. Contact Tony Bryant 01797260518 for more information or bookings.

The History of Beckley School and The Beckley Boys: an illustrated talk in two parts forming part of Beckley Schools 200th celebrations. All villagers invited. Beckley village hall May 12th 7.30pm.

Village Assembly: 7.30pm May 16th at the Village centre. This is not a Parish Council meeting. This is an event for the village groups and clubs to showcase their activities during the past year. Free refreshments will be available, sponsored by the Parish Council. If you are a local group/club or society wishing to participate please contact Valerie.ades@hotmail.co.uk

Brownies: Beckley brownies have spaces for girls aged 7-10. If you are interested please call in and speak to Jay. Brownies meet term time Thursday evenings 5.45-7.15pm at the village hall.

Wild Woodland Club: Swallowtails great woodland club for kids is back! Sessions are 10-3pm on , 31 May, 9 August, 25th August. Book online at Sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/whatson.

Jubilee Field Playpark: These next couple of weeks will be your last chance to use the existing old play equipment in the Jubilee field. Towards the middle of May (weather permitting) the new playpark with be installed. This is a very exciting time for the children of Beckley. The Parish Council have worked tirelessly over the last year to secure funds from a variety of sources in order for the new play and sports equipment to be installed. The biggest contributor to these funds was Rother District Council but donations have also been received from The Beckley Fund, The Parish Council, Magnoxsocio, Hastings Direct, The Hastings Lions, Tesco Asda, Jempsons and Sport for all.

Would you like some Free Childcare?: Beckley Preschool offers 15 hours free childcare to all those eligible and have spaces available. They meet every week day except Thursdays during term time. Sessions run 9-3 except Wednesdays which is till 1pm. Preschool have great links to the village school and try to join in with each other’s events where possible. Preschool have just won a grant from “Awards for All” to get ict equipment for the children to use to support their ict skills and learning. Pop onto the village hall during a session for more information.

New Book Shelves: There are some new shelves in the foyer of the village hall. These are home to a book borrowing scheme similar to those you may have seen elsewhere. The idea is you can donate books you have finished reading but also can take books to read for free. On the lower shelves however you will find the preschool fund raising children’s items.

2018: is a very exciting year for Beckley. The village school will be celebrating 200 years (the above books are part of this anniversary), the WI will be celebrating 100 years and there will be new playground equipment installed in the Jubilee Field. To mark all these events hopefully there will be a …

Beckley’s Big Day Out: Big Village Fete, Dog Show and Horticultural Show on the Jubilee field and village hall. NB the main road WILL be closed. Fete 12- 4pm 30th June. SAVE THE DATE!!!!!

DID YOU ATTEND BECKLEY SCHOOL?: - Can you help? As part of the above mentioned celebrations there will be a BSA raffle at the fete. The BSA are busy seeking some unusual prizes. If you can offer an experience e.g. a helicopter ride, a photoshoot, a night in a hotel or similar. Maybe you are able to offer a service such as give a manicure, haircut or make a birthday cake ….all offers welcome! If you wish to support your community please contact me and you will be included in any publicity as a thank you.

Bric a brac; Wanted in advance of the fete in order that it can be sorted. If you have any unwanted good quality items please contact Trisha Lamplugh on 01797253526

Potholes etc: if you are aware of any potholes in the Beckley area that you feel need addressing please log on to the parish website and follow the “fix my street” link. The more complaints East Sussex County Council receive the more likely they are to get fixed! This is also the site to report fly tipping or any other issue with the village’s roads.

Mobile Library: Sadly we will be losing the mobile library service from May 5th due to budget cuts. However Northiam Parish Council are putting together a package (that hopefully ESCC will agree) to keep Northiam library up and running. Beckley residents are invited to make use of this service once the mobile library ceases and will be warmly welcomed. The Northiam library is situated next to the Parish Office within the snooker club building. Open Thursday and Saturday afternoons between 2 - 4 pm

Volunteers always wanted: Beckley Preschool are looking for volunteers who can spend an hour a week interacting with the children. Anyone of any age can volunteer and no skills are needed - you could read stories, make playdough model or help at lunchtime. If you think you could offer some time to the youngsters of the village please pop in to preschool and see the staff.

Got a new baby or an active toddler? : Parents can meet other parents every Wednesday during term time at Busy Bees (Baby and toddlers Group) Beckley village hall £2.50 per family 9.15-11.15am free tea, coffee for parents. Free snacks for the children. This is also a great way to meet preschool staff and for the children who maybe transitioning up to the preschool get familiar with everyone.

Beckley Speed watch: This has been running for over a year and about 1000 vehicles have been registered as speeding through our village….and it’s not just cars! So far some motorists have been recorded as doing as much as 65mph in the village. Several offenders have been caught more than once and the police will be following this up. The more evidence speed watch can gather the more power we will have to request changes. More volunteers needed for an hour a month to help slow traffic down in our village. If you are interested in helping for just an hour a month please contact mike.rowe@btinternet.com

Village Hall Groups/Clubs: Buzzy Bees-Babies & Toddler Group – Village hall weds- term time- 9.15-11.15am £2.50 a family. Beckley Preschool- Village Hall- term time Mon 9-3 Tues 9-3 Wed 9-1 Fri 9-3- 01797 260 582- www.bpnn.co.uk Village Primary School- 01797 260 342- www.beckley.e-sussex.sch.uk Messy Church-Beckley Church- 345-530pm Dee cox 01797253938 bandpmessychurch@gmail.com All Saints Church – Fr Martin Harper -Tel: 01424 883408 www.beckleyandpeasmarshchurch.co.uk Friends of Beckley Church-coffee morning- 1st Tuesday- 10.30-12.30-Village Hall- 01797 260360 Farmers Market – held every 2nd Saturday of the month - Village Hall- 10-12pm Parish council -All Welcome- meet every 2nd Wednesday - Village Hall – 7.30pm WI – 2nd Monday 7.30pm –Village Hall-01797260450 Trefoil 3rd Monday of month –Village Hall- 01797 260537 Pilates –every Monday 6.30-7.30pm & Wednesday- 1.30-2.30- Village Hall-07769651899 Taekwondo every Wednesday-4.30pm Village Hall- Start from age 5. Petra 01233 642357 Brownies & Guides- Thursdays term time-5.45-7.15pm - Village Hall- 07967533343 Table Tennis- Every Thursday- 9.30-11.30am– Village Hall- 01797 252382 Tennis Court- Located at top of the Playing fields free to play and unlocked Yoga- every Friday 9.30-11am –Village Hall- Romy 01424 421876 Lunch Club- All ages- 2nd Thursday-Village Hall- 12.30- 01797 260518 History Society -01797 252173 Horticultural Society- 01797 260232 Beckley Players (Am/Dram)- 01797 260898 Beckley Bowls- 01797 252129 Beckley Cricket Club- 07599175491 Beckley Rangers-football- 01797 260513 Village Hall Hire- 01797260846 hirebeckleyvillagecentre@hotmail.com

Parish website: The Parish council has spaces on its website www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk and they are happy to advertise village events on this page. Please send details to sueevans900@gmail.com

Beckley also has some Facebook pages: Search for the groups: Beckley Village Society, Better Beckley Project and Bargains in Beckley (A free selling site)