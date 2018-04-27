If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

The extracts from the School log book: are in celebration of the fact that our village school will be 200 years old in 2018. In 1818 at a meeting in the Rose and Crown it was decided to set up a Board School administered by a Board of local parishioners. Mr Blackmore’s entry for this week in 1897

29.4.1897-Mr Holmes (HMI) visited the School under Article 84 (6). Mr Holmes noticed the progress of the ordinary lessons, making however some alterations so as to enable him to inspect subjects which had not been criticised by Mr Saunderson at the first visit. Mr Holmes called attention to the proper position for Writing, advised some modifications of the proposed scheme for class subjects with the view of somewhat easing teachers and scholars loads. He seemed to be of the opinion that rather too much was attempted. The Pupil Teachers papers were examined and she was informed she had passed the third years examination creditably. Altogether the visit of the HMI and the HMI sub inspector have been of much use, and their advice valuable.

30.4.1897-School worked as usual. Average for the week 81 + 69 = 150. In the afternoon the children were advanced a stage. Numbers at beginning of new school year Mixed-111, Infants- 60 = 171. Average for year (1896-7) Mixed-88.9 and infants-59 =148.

3.5.1897-Opened School, but as there were to be some alterations made in the Caretaker’s Cottage, and about the playground, there was no School meeting for the rest of the week.

NB- at times the Victorian Beckley School had over 200 children on roll in two classrooms….today it has four classrooms with just over 100 children on roll!

Village Sign unveiling: What a glorious sunny afternoon for the village sign unveiling last Saturday afternoon. A large crowd gathered at Budden’s Green consisting of Ron’s family, friends, village residents and a variety of local councillors. The official unveiling was performed by two very special guests. The sign now announces our village and some of its landmarks to all who are passing through. Well done again to all those who fund raised towards this amazing memorial.

Quingo!:As part of the 200th celebrations Beckley School Association presented a fun evening in the village hall. Teams fought it out to win the bubbly rather than the booby prize. The winning team were the Hi Viz Heroes AKA the staff team. Well done to Graham for organising a fun evening topped off with a round of Play your Cards Right Brucie style.

Holy Eucharist: Sunday 29th April 8am Beckley church. There are always toys, activities and people at the back of the church during the services to keep the little ones occupied during the proceedings.

Win a wheelbarrow of booze!: At the forthcoming parish meeting (May 16th) a draw will take place to win this fantastic prize, all proceeds are going towards the new play park. There is also a hamper and a giant teddy. Tickets are just £1 and will be on sale at the farmers market.

Coffee mornin:g with stalls, books etc: Friends of All Saints hold a monthly coffee morning on the first Tuesday of the month. The next one is May 1st 10.30 – noon in the village centre. If you would like to run a stall contact Keith on 01797260720.

Next Full Parish Council Meeting; May 9th 7.30pm village hall.

Beckley Lunch Club: Thursday May 10th 12.30pm in the Village hall. A two course lunch with coffee or tea for just £4.00. Everyone welcome but pre-booking is essential. Contact Tony Bryant 01797260518 for more information or bookings.

Mrs Bee’s Potting Shed: will be making a welcome return to the Beckley Farmers market on May 12th. Selling a range of annual, bi-annual and perennial plants for your garden, along with some tomatoes and veg. All home propagated.

Farmers Market: Saturday 12th May come along to the village hall 10-12 and support the local producers. Lovely bread, meat, plants, soaps and sweets amongst other items.

The Beckley Boys and The History of Beckley School: an illustrated talk in two parts forming part of Beckley Schools 200th celebrations. All villagers invited. Beckley village hall May 12th 7.30pm free entry. Refreshments available .

Messy Church: after school 3.30pm on 15th May

Village Assembly: 7.30pm May 16th at the Village centre. This is not a Parish Council meeting. This is an event for the village groups and clubs to showcase their activities during the past year. Free refreshments will be available, sponsored by the Parish Council. If you are a local group/club or society wishing to participate please contact Valerie.ades@hotmail.co.uk

Brownies: Beckley brownies have spaces for girls aged 7-10. If you are interested please call in and speak to Jay. Brownies meet term time Thursday evenings 5.45-7.15pm at the village hall.

Wild Woodland Club: Swallowtails great woodland club for kids is back! Sessions are 10-3pm on , 31 May, 9 August, 25th August. Book online at Sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/whatson.

Jubilee Field Playpark: These next couple of weeks will be your last chance to use the existing old play equipment in the Jubilee field. Towards the middle of May (weather permitting) the new playpark with be installed. This is a very exciting time for the children of Beckley. The Parish Council have worked tirelessly over the last year to secure funds from a variety of sources in order for the new play and sports equipment to be installed. The biggest contributor to these funds was Rother District Council but donations have also been received from The Beckley Fund, The Parish Council, Magnoxsocio, Hastings Direct, The Hastings Lions, Tesco Asda, Jempsons and Sport for all.

Would you like some Free Childcare? Beckley Preschool offers 15 hours free childcare to all those eligible and have spaces available. They meet every week day except Thursdays during term time. Sessions run 9-3 except Wednesdays which is till 1pm. Preschool have great links to the village school and try to join in with each other’s events where possible. Preschool have just won a grant from “Awards for All” to get ict equipment for the children to use to support their ict skills and learning. Pop onto the village hall during a session for more information.

New Book Shelves: There are some new shelves in the foyer of the village hall. These are home to a book borrowing scheme similar to those you may have seen elsewhere. The idea is you can donate books you have finished reading but also can take books to read for free. On the lower shelves however you will find the preschool fund raising children’s items.

2018: is a very exciting year for Beckley. The village school will be celebrating 200 years (the above books are part of this anniversary), the WI will be celebrating 100 years and there will be new playground equipment installed in the Jubilee Field. To mark all these events there will be …

Beckley’s Big Day Out: Big Village Fete, Dog Show and Horticultural Show on the Jubilee field and village hall. NB the main road WILL be closed. Fete 12- 4pm 30th June. SAVE THE DATE!!!!!

DID YOU ATTEND BECKLEY SCHOOL? - Can you help? As part of the above mentioned celebrations there will be a BSA raffle at the fete. The BSA are busy seeking some unusual prizes. If you can offer an experience e.g. a helicopter ride, a photoshoot, a night in a hotel or similar. Maybe you are able to offer a service such as give a manicure, haircut or make a birthday cake ….all offers welcome! If you wish to support your community please contact me and you will be included in any publicity as a thank you.

Bric a brac; Wanted in advance of the fete in order that it can be sorted. If you have any unwanted good quality items please contact Trisha Lamplugh on 01797253526

Mobile Library: Sadly we will be losing the mobile library service from May 5th due to budget cuts. However Northiam Parish Council are putting together a package (that hopefully ESCC will agree) to keep Northiam library up and running. Beckley residents are invited to make use of this service once the mobile library ceases and will be warmly welcomed. The Northiam library is situated next to the Parish Office within the snooker club building. Open Thursday and Saturday afternoons between 2 - 4 pm

Volunteers always wanted: Beckley Preschool are looking for volunteers who can spend an hour a week interacting with the children. Anyone of any age can volunteer and no skills are needed - you could read stories, make playdough model or help at lunchtime. If you think you could offer some time to the youngsters of the village please pop in to preschool and see the staff.

Got a new baby or an active toddler? : Parents can meet other parents every Wednesday during term time at Busy Bees (Baby and toddlers Group) Beckley village hall £2.50 per family 9.15-11.15am free tea, coffee for parents. Free snacks for the children. This is also a great way to meet preschool staff and for the children who maybe transitioning up to the preschool get familiar with everyone.

Beckley Speed watch: - This has been running for over a year and about 1000 vehicles have been registered as speeding through our village….and it’s not just cars! So far some motorists have been recorded as doing as much as 65mph in the village. Several offenders have been caught more than once and the police will be following this up. The more evidence speed watch can gather the more power we will have to request changes. More volunteers needed for an hour a month to help slow traffic down in our village. If you are interested in helping for just an hour a month please contact mike.rowe@btinternet.com