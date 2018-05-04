If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

The extracts from the School log book are in celebration of the fact that our village school will be 200 years old in 2018. In 1818 at a meeting in the Rose and Crown it was decided to set up a Board School administered by a Board of local parishioners. Mr Blackmore’s entry for this week in 1886

4.5.1886-Special meeting of Managers held to verify registers and supply schedules. The Rector visited.

5.5.1886- “Confirmation” at Northiam. Several of the elder children absent in the afternoon.

6.5.1886-School visited by E G Holmes Esq HMI examination concluded.

7.5.1886- Put children in new Standards and commenced working new timetable. Religious Instruction from 11.30-12 instead of 9.20-9.50 as usual. As the register of Standard III has been kept badly by the assistant mistress, the master has taken charge of the whole roll of children names for the present. Average for the week 135. Note –it is usual to give a Half Holiday after the examination –but this year it has been postponed.

10.5.1886-Admitted Albert, Ernest and May Reed. May Maynard and several other children in infant Room (10)

11.5.1886-There are 86 boys and 86 girls on register. Total 172. Present 116 absent 56. Most of these are hop-tying or attending to babies while their mothers go to work. Again showed the Assistant Mistress how to take a Reading class.

NB- at times the Victorian Beckley School had over 200 children on roll in two classrooms….today it has four classrooms with just over 100 children on roll!

“Diary of a Victorian Schoolmaster” a book based on these extracts will be on sale or available to order at the talk on the history of the school onMay 12th in the village hall at 7.30pm.

Holy Eucharist: Sunday May the 6th 8am and 10am Beckley church. There are always toys, activities and people at the back of the church during the services to keep the little ones occupied during the proceedings. Any items you wish to be included in the parish magazine please email boatwrightsmith@aol.com

Concert: at Peasmarsh church Monday 7th May 6.30pm followed by candle-lit supper. The Finchcocks charity will be providing the programme called “classical Vienna” with instruments from the collection. Tickets are £17 each for concert only or £34 with supper. Contact Lawrence wood 01797230489 or Jenny Als for tickets Jennifer.als35@gmail.com

Win a wheelbarrow of booze!: At the forthcoming parish meeting (May 16th) a draw will take place to win this fantastic prize, all proceeds are going towards the new play park. There is also a hamper and a giant teddy. Tickets are just £1 and will be on sale at the farmers market.

Next Full Parish Council Meeting and AGM: May 9th 7.00pm village hall.

Beckley Lunch Club: Thursday May 10th 12.30pm in the Village hall. A two course lunch with coffee or tea for just £4.00. Everyone welcome but pre-booking is essential. Contact Tony Bryant 01797260518 for more information or bookings.

Mrs Bee’s Potting Shed: will be making a welcome return to the Beckley Farmers market on May 12th. Selling a range of annual, bi-annual and perennial plants for your garden, along with some tomatoes and veg. All home propagated.

Farmers Market: Saturday 12th May come along to the village hall 10-12 and support the local producers. Lovely bread, meat, plants, soaps and sweets amongst other items.

The Beckley Boys and The History of Beckley School: an illustrated talk in two parts forming part of Beckley Schools 200th celebrations. All villagers invited. Beckley village hall May 12th

7.30pm free entry. Refreshments available .

Messy Church: after school 3.30pm on 15th May

Village Assembly: 7.30pm May 16th at the Village centre. This is not a Parish Council meeting. This is an event for the village groups and clubs to showcase their activities during the past year. Free refreshments will be available, sponsored by the Parish Council. If you are a local group/club or society wishing to participate please contact Valerie.ades@hotmail.co.uk

Brownies: Beckley brownies have spaces for girls aged 7-10. If you are interested please call in and speak to Jay. Brownies meet term time Thursday evenings 5.45-7.15pm at the village hall.

Wild Woodland Club: Swallowtails great woodland club for kids is back! Sessions are 10-3pm on , 31 May, 9 August, 25th August. Book online at Sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/whatson.

Coffee morning with stalls, books etc: Friends of All Saints hold a monthly coffee morning on the first Tuesday of the month. The next one is June 5th 10.30 – noon in the village centre. If you would like to run a stall contact Keith on 01797260720.

Jubilee Field Playpark: These next couple of weeks will be your last chance to use the existing old play equipment in the Jubilee field. Towards the middle of May (weather permitting) the new playpark with be installed. This is a very exciting time for the children of Beckley. The Parish Council have worked tirelessly over the last year to secure funds from a variety of sources in order for the new play and sports equipment to be installed. The biggest contributor to these funds was Rother District Council but donations have also been received from The Beckley Fund, The Parish Council, Magnoxsocio, Hastings Direct, The Hastings Lions, Tesco Asda, Jempsons and Sport for all.

Would you like some Free Childcare?: Beckley Preschool offers 15 hours free childcare to all those eligible and have spaces available. They meet every week day except Thursdays during term time. Sessions run 9-3 except Wednesdays which is till 1pm. Preschool have great links to the village school and try to join in with each other’s events where possible. Preschool have just won a grant from “Awards for All” to get ict equipment for the children to use to support their ict skills and learning. Pop onto the village hall during a session for more information.

New Book Shelves: There are some new shelves in the foyer of the village hall. These are home to a book borrowing scheme similar to those you may have seen elsewhere. The idea is you can donate books you have finished reading but also can take books to read for free. On the lower shelves however you will find the preschool fund raising children’s items.

2018: is a very exciting year for Beckley. The village school will be celebrating 200 years (the above books are part of this anniversary), the WI will be celebrating 100 years and there will be new playground equipment installed in the Jubilee Field. To mark all these events there will be …

Beckley’s Big Day Out: Big Village Fete, Dog Show and Horticultural Show on the Jubilee field and village hall. NB the main road WILL be closed. Fete 12- 4pm 30th June. Save The Date!!!!!

DID YOU ATTEND BECKLEY SCHOOL? - Can you help? As part of the above mentioned celebrations there will be a BSA raffle at the fete. The BSA are busy seeking some unusual prizes. If you can offer an experience e.g. a helicopter ride, a photoshoot, a night in a hotel or similar. Maybe you are able to offer a service such as give a manicure, haircut or make a birthday cake ….all offers welcome! If you wish to support your community please contact me and you will be included in any publicity as a thank you.

Bric a brac: Wanted in advance of the fete in order that it can be sorted. If you have any unwanted good quality items please contact Trisha Lamplugh on 01797253526

Mobile Library: Sadly we will be losing the mobile library service from May 5th due to budget cuts. However Northiam Parish Council are putting together a package (that hopefully ESCC will agree) to keep Northiam library up and running. Beckley residents are invited to make use of this service once the mobile library ceases and will be warmly welcomed. The Northiam library is situated next to the Parish Office within the snooker club building. Open Thursday and Saturday afternoons between 2 - 4 pm

Volunteers always wanted: Beckley Preschool are looking for volunteers who can spend an hour a week interacting with the children. Anyone of any age can volunteer and no skills are needed - you could read stories, make playdough model or help at lunchtime. If you think you could offer some time to the youngsters of the village please pop in to preschool and see the staff.

Got a new baby or an active toddler? : Parents can meet other parents every Wednesday during term time at Busy Bees (Baby and toddlers Group) Beckley village hall £2.50 per family 9.15-11.15am free tea, coffee for parents. Free snacks for the children. This is also a great way to meet preschool staff and for the children who maybe transitioning up to the preschool get familiar with everyone.

Beckley Speed watch: - This has been running for over a year and about 1000 vehicles have been registered as speeding through our village….and it’s not just cars! So far some motorists have been recorded as doing as much as 65mph in the village. Several offenders have been caught more than once and the police will be following this up. The more evidence speed watch can gather the more power we will have to request changes. More volunteers needed for an hour a month to help slow traffic down in our village. If you are interested in helping for just an hour a month please contact mike.rowe@btinternet.com