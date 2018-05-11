If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

The extracts from the School log book: are in celebration of the fact that our village school will be 200 years old in 2018. In 1818 at a meeting in the Rose and Crown it was decided to set up a Board School administered by a Board of local parishioners. Mr Blackmore’s entry for this week in 1894

11.5.1894-The attendance has been regular again this week .Only on Friday afternoon was there less than 150 present. Received a packet of Stationary from the National Society. The Reverend Lee-Warner called in the afternoon. Average for week 153.

14.5.1894-Whit Monday- School opened as usual. The Assistant Teacher did not put in an appearance until the afternoon meeting. Her explanation was satisfactory.

17.5.1894-Reverend Lee-Warner visited and gave a lesson to the upper division.

18.5.1894-The attendance has been fairly good. There are several absentees on account of sickness. One family (Padgham) has whopping cough. The girl Gains is very irregular. Average for week 154.

NB- at times the Victorian Beckley School had over 200 children on roll in two classrooms….today it has four classrooms with just over 100 children on roll!

“Diary of a Victorian Schoolmaster” a book based on these extracts will be on sale or available to order at the talk on the history of the school on May 12th in the village hall at 7.30pm.

The Beckley Boys and The History of Beckley School: an illustrated talk in two parts forming part of Beckley Schools 200th celebrations. All villagers invited. Beckley village hall May 12th. 7.30pm free entry. Refreshments available .

Win a wheelbarrow of booze!: At the forthcoming parish meeting (May 16th) a draw will take place to win this fantastic prize, all proceeds are going towards the new play park. There is also a hamper and a giant teddy. Tickets are just £1 and will be on sale at Saturdays farmers market and at the talk on the history of the school. They will also be on sale on the night of the parish meeting.

Farmers Market: Saturday 12th May come along to the village hall 10-12 and support the local producers. Lovely bread, meat, plants, soaps and sweets amongst other items. Mrs Bee’s Potting Shed: will be making a welcome return to the Beckley Farmers market on May 12th. Selling a range of annual, bi-annual and perennial plants for your garden, along with some tomatoes and veg. All home propagated.

Holy Eucharist: Sunday May the 13th 8am and 10am Beckley church. There are always toys, activities and people at the back of the church during the services to keep the little ones occupied during the proceedings. Any items you wish to be included in the parish magazine please email boatwrightsmith@aol.com

Messy Church: after school 3.30pm on 15th May.

Village Assembly: 7.30pm May 16th at the Village centre. This is not a Parish Council meeting. This is an event for the village groups and clubs to showcase their activities during the past year. Free refreshments will be available, sponsored by the Parish Council. Items on the agenda include speakers on 20-30 new houses in Beckley, the Beckley Players, the Trefoil, lunch club and the village school.

Barn Dance: The Catsfield Steamers are coming to Beckley Village Hall on Saturday 16th June at 7.30pm. The barn dance has been organised as part of the schools 200 celebrations but is open to all villagers. Numbers are limited, villagers can buy tickets from the school office. £15 per person (over 16s only) to include hot dog from Charlie and Nicks Real Food. Bar on night.

Mobile Library: Sadly this service has now stopped due to budget cuts. However Northiam Parish Council have Northiam library up and running. Beckley residents are invited to make use of this service and will be warmly welcomed. The Northiam library is situated next to the Parish Office within the snooker club building. Open Thursday and Saturday afternoons between 2 - 4 pm. Or you can visit our village hall and make use of the New Book Shelves: There are some new shelves in the foyer of the village hall. These are home to a book borrowing scheme similar to those you may have seen elsewhere. The idea is you can donate books you have finished reading but also can take books to read for free. On the lower shelves however you will find the preschool fund raising children’s items.

Beckley Lunch Club: Thursday June 14th 12.30pm in the Village hall. A two course lunch with coffee or tea for just £4.00. Everyone welcome but pre-booking is essential. Contact Tony Bryant 01797260518 for more information or bookings.

Brownies: Beckley brownies have spaces for girls aged 7-10. If you are interested please call in and speak to Jay. Brownies meet term time Thursday evenings 5.45-7.15pm at the village hall.

Wild Woodland Club: Swallowtail’s great woodland club for kids is back! Sessions are 10-3pm on 31 May, 9 August, 25th August. Book online at Sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/whatson.

Coffee morning with stalls, books etc: Friends of All Saints hold a monthly coffee morning on the first Tuesday of the month. The next one is June 5th 10.30 – noon in the village centre. If you would like to run a stall contact Keith on 01797260720.

Jubilee Field Playpark: In the next couple of weeks the play park will be fenced off and the new equipment will start to be installed (weather permitting). This is a very exciting time for the children of Beckley. The Parish Council have worked tirelessly over the last year to secure funds from a variety of sources in order for the new play and sports equipment to be installed. The biggest contributor to these funds was Rother District Council but donations have also been received from The Beckley Fund, The Parish Council, Magnoxsocio, Hastings Direct, The Hastings Lions, Tesco Asda, Jempsons and Sport for all.

Would you like some Free Childcare? Beckley Preschool offers 15 hours free childcare to all those eligible and have spaces available. They meet every week day except Thursdays during term time. Sessions run 9-3 except Wednesdays which is till 1pm. Preschool have great links to the village school and try to join in with each other’s events where possible. Pop onto the village hall during a session for more information.

Beckley’s Big Day Out: Big Village Fete, Dog Show and Horticultural Show on the Jubilee field and village hall. NB the main road WILL be closed. Fete 12- 4pm 30th June. SAVE THE DATE!!!!!

Bric a brac; Wanted in advance of the fete in order that it can be sorted. If you have any unwanted good quality items please contact Trisha Lamplugh on 01797253526

Volunteers always wanted: Beckley Preschool are looking for volunteers who can spend an hour a week interacting with the children. Anyone of any age can volunteer and no skills are needed - you could read stories, make playdough model or help at lunchtime. If you think you could offer some time to the youngsters of the village please pop in to preschool and see the staff.

Got a new baby or an active toddler? : Parents can meet other parents every Wednesday during term time at Busy Bees (Baby and toddlers Group) Beckley village hall £2.50 per family 9.15-11.15am free tea, coffee for parents. Free snacks for the children. This is also a great way to meet preschool staff and for the children who maybe transitioning up to the preschool get familiar with everyone.

Beckley Speed watch: - This has been running for over a year and about 1000 vehicles have been registered as speeding through our village….and it’s not just cars! So far some motorists have been recorded as doing as much as 65mph in the village. Several offenders have been caught more than once and the police will be following this up. The more evidence speed watch can gather the more power we will have to request changes. More volunteers needed for an hour a month to help slow traffic down in our village. If you are interested in helping for just an hour a month please contact mike.rowe@btinternet.com