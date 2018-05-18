If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

The extracts from the School log book are changing….to mark the fact that Beckley WI is celebrating being in existence for 100 years and the anniversary of the end of WW1 …..the extracts will now come from Beckley C of E School The War Years. The entries are still being made by Mr Blackmore who was head for 35 years!

18.05.15: Very wet all day. No doubt many of the children reached home last evening wet through, consequently did not come this morning – more than half the children away. No registration – children were detained, but sent home early. The same things happened in the afternoon – No registers marked. Approved of on behalf of the Managers by Reverend Edgell.

21.05.15: Garland Esq HMI visited on Wednesday and examined registers. Returned forms to Correspondent. Sent 15/-d ( (Penny collection) to Overseas Club (Earl Neath). Closed for Whitsun Holiday May 24th to 31st.

If you miss the Victorian entries why not buy a copy of “Diary of a Victorian Schoolmaster” or its companion book ‘Beckley C of E School The Victorian Years.’ Available to buy at the school office. A donation from each book sold goes towards the Beckley School Association.

Holy Eucharist: Sunday May 20th 8am and 10am Beckley church. There are always toys, activities and people at the back of the church during the services to keep the little ones occupied during the proceedings. Any items you wish to be included in the parish magazine please email boatwrightsmith@aol.com

History Society talk: Entitled -Baird The Pioneer of Television. 7.30pm May 25th Beckley village hall a talk by Geoff Hutchinson. All welcome.

Farmers Market: Saturday 9th June come along to the village hall 10-12 and support the local producers. Lovely bread, meat, plants, soaps and sweets amongst other items. Coffe shop/ breakfast – the WI do a lovely bacon roll at the farmers market and set the small hall up as a coffe shop…..do try and come along.

Mrs Bee’s Potting Shed: will be making a welcome return to the Beckley Farmers market on June 9th . Selling a range of annual, bi-annual and perennial plants for your garden, along with some tomatoes and veg. All home propagated.

Flower festival and Ladies Choir Concert: at Peasmarsh church 26-28th May 10/11-6pm. Concert starts at 7pm on Saturday 26th.

Village Barn Dance: The Catsfield Steamers are coming to Beckley Village Hall on Saturday 16th June at 7.30pm. The barn dance has been organised as part of the schools 200 celebrations but is open to all villagers. Numbers are limited, villagers can buy tickets from the school office. £15 per person (over 16s only) to include hot dog from Charlie and Nicks Real Food. Bar on night.

Messy Church : Beckley Church after school 3.30pm on 19th June and 17th July.

Mobile Library: Sadly this service has now stopped due to budget cuts. However Northiam Parish Council have Northiam library up and running. Beckley residents are invited to make use of this service and will be warmly welcomed. The Northiam library is situated next to the Parish Office within the snooker club building. Open Thursday and Saturday afternoons between 2 - 4 pm. Or you can visit our village hall and make use of the New Book Shelves: There are some new shelves in the foyer of the village hall. These are home to a book borrowing scheme similar to those you may have seen elsewhere. The idea is you can donate books you have finished reading but also can take books to read for free. On the lower shelves however you will find the preschool fund raising children’s items.

Beckley Lunch Club: Thursday June 14th 12.30pm in the Village hall. A two course lunch with coffee or tea for just £4.00. Everyone welcome but pre-booking is essential. Contact Tony Bryant 01797260518 for more information or bookings.

Brownies: Beckley brownies have spaces for girls aged 7-10. If you are interested please call in and speak to Jay. Brownies meet term time Thursday evenings 5.45-7.15pm at the village hall.

Wild Woodland Club: Swallowtail’s great woodland club for kids is back! Sessions are 10-3pm on 31 May, 9 August, 25th August. Book online at Sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/whatson.

Coffee morning with stalls, books etc: Friends of All Saints hold a monthly coffee morning on the first Tuesday of the month. The next one is June 5th 10.30 – noon in aid of bloodwise. It is in the village centre. If you would like to run a stall contact Keith on 01797260720.

Jubilee Field Playpark: In the next couple of weeks the play park will be fenced off and the new equipment will start to be installed (weather permitting). This is a very exciting time for the children of Beckley. The Parish Council have worked tirelessly over the last year to secure funds from a variety of sources in order for the new play and sports equipment to be installed. The biggest contributor to these funds was Rother District Council but donations have also been received from The Beckley Fund, The Parish Council, Magnoxsocio, Hastings Direct, The Hastings Lions, Tesco Asda, Jempsons and Sport for all.

Would you like some Free Childcare? Beckley Preschool offers 15 hours free childcare to all those eligible and have spaces available. They meet every week day except Thursdays during term time. Sessions run 9-3 except Wednesdays which is till 1pm. Preschool have great links to the village school and try to join in with each other’s events where possible. Pop onto the village hall during a session for more information.

Village Dog Show: Saturday 30th June, Jubilee field. Registration from 12pm . Fun classes £2 each to enter. First class starts approx. 1.15pm Win a rosette and some goodies.

Beckley’s Big Day Out: Big Village Fete, Dog Show and Horticultural Show on the Jubilee field and village hall. NB the main road WILL be closed from horseshoe lane to Kingsbank Lane (with a diversion). Fete 12- 4pm 30th June. SAVE THE DATE!!!!!

Bric a brac; Wanted in advance of the fete in order that it can be sorted. If you have any unwanted good quality items please contact Trisha Lamplugh on 01797253526

Volunteers always wanted: Beckley Preschool are looking for volunteers who can spend an hour a week interacting with the children. Anyone of any age can volunteer and no skills are needed - you could read stories, make playdough model or help at lunchtime. If you think you could offer some time to the youngsters of the village please pop in to preschool and see the staff.

Got a new baby or an active toddler? : Parents can meet other parents every Wednesday during term time at Busy Bees (Baby and toddlers Group) Beckley village hall £2.50 per family 9.15-11.15am free tea, coffee for parents. Free snacks for the children. This is also a great way to meet preschool staff and for the children who maybe transitioning up to the preschool get familiar with everyone.

Beckley Speed watch: - This has been running for over a year and about 1000 vehicles have been registered as speeding through our village….and it’s not just cars! So far some motorists have been recorded as doing as much as 65mph in the village. Several offenders have been caught more than once and the police will be following this up. The more evidence speed watch can gather the more power we will have to request changes. More volunteers needed for an hour a month to help slow traffic down in our village. If you are interested in helping for just an hour a month please contact mike.rowe@btinternet.com

Village Hall Groups/Clubs: Buzzy Bees-Babies & Toddler Group – Village hall weds- term time- 9.15-11.15am £2.50 a family. Beckley Preschool- Village Hall- term time Mon 9-3 Tues 9-3 Wed 9-1 Fri 9-3- 01797 260 582- www.bpnn.co.uk Village Primary School- 01797 260 342- www.beckley.e-sussex.sch.uk Messy Church-Beckley Church- 345-530pm Dee cox 01797253938 bandpmessychurch@gmail.com All Saints Church – Fr Martin Harper -Tel: 01424 883408 www.beckleyandpeasmarshchurch.co.uk Friends of Beckley Church-coffee morning- 1st Tuesday- 10.30-12.30-Village Hall- 01797 260360. Farmers Market – held every 2nd Saturday of the month - Village Hall- 10-12pm. Parish council -All Welcome- meet every 2nd Wednesday - Village Hall – 7.30pm. WI – 2nd Monday 7.30pm –Village Hall-01797260450. Trefoil 3rd Monday of month –Village Hall- 01797 260537. Pilates –every Monday 6.30-7.30pm & Wednesday- 1.30-2.30- Village Hall-07769651899. Taekwondo every Wednesday-4.30pm Village Hall- Start from age 5. Petra 01233 642357. Brownies & Guides- Thursdays term time-5.45-7.15pm - Village Hall- 07967533343. Table Tennis- Every Thursday- 9.30-11.30am– Village Hall- 01797 252382. Tennis Court- Located at top of the Playing fields free to play and unlocked. Yoga- every Friday 9.30-11am –Village Hall- Romy 01424 421876. Lunch Club- All ages- 2nd Thursday-Village Hall- 12.30- 01797 260518. History Society-01797 252173 Horticultural Society- 01797 260232. Beckley Players (Am/Dram)- 01797 260898 Beckley Bowls- 01797 252129. Beckley Cricket Club- 07599175491 Beckley Rangers-football- 01797 260513. Village Hall Hire- 01797260846 hirebeckleyvillagecentre@hotmail.com. Parish website; The Parish council has spaces on its website www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk and they are happy to advertise village events on this page. Please send details to sueevans900@gmail.com. www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk

Beckley also has some Facebook pages: Search for the groups: Beckley Village Society, Better Beckley Project and Bargains in Beckley (A free selling site)