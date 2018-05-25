If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

The extracts from the school log book: are changing….to mark the fact that Beckley WI is celebrating being in existence for 100 years and the anniversary of the end of WW1 …..the extracts will now come from Beckley C of E School The War Years. The entries are still being made by Mr Blackmore who was head for 35 years!

24.05.17: Two other families – Bryants at one end of the village and Lucks at the other end, alleged to be affected with Measles. Attendance lower.

25.05.17: Saw Dr Wynne M.O.H. Rural District, and he promised to communicate with Dr Fullarton at County Council D.O.H (Lewes)

28.05.17: School closed under Medical Order by M.O.H East Sussex County Council on account of Measles until 11.06.17.

11.06.17: Reopened after closure for measles. As requested reported to Dr Dunstan D.P.H. that only 40% of the possible attendance was attained, but that 9 girls were attending Cookery class making it 48%. (46/115 or 55/115) The attendance was not registered. Approved of on behalf of the Managers by Reverend Edgell.

School again closed under Medical Order by M.O.H East Sussex County Council on account of Measles until 22.06.17.

A Special Day and a special show: Everyone in the village is being encouraged to enter something into the village show on Saturday 30th June whether it’s a flower from your garden, a pot of jam or a cake. There will be a marquee located on the Jubilee field and you can bring your entries on the day between 9.30 -11.30. You do not need to be a member of the Horticultal Society to enter this show and we would like the whole day to be a success to mark 200 years of the school and 100 years of the WI. Schedules listing the classes are on the horticultural website and will be available in the village so you can get planning!!! www.beckleyhorticulturalsociety.wordpress.com

Village Dog Show: Saturday 30th June Jubilee field. Registration from 12pm . Fun classes £2 each to enter- waggiest tail, best six legs, appealing eyes etc. First class starts approx. 1.15pm Win a rosette and some goodies.

History Society talk: THIS FRIDAY! Entitled -Baird The Pioneer of Television. 7.30pm May 25th Beckley village hall a talk by Geoff Hutchinson. All welcome.

Holy Eucharist: Sunday May 27th at 8am, Beckley church. There are always toys, activities and people at the back of the church during the services to keep the little ones occupied during the proceedings. Any items you wish to be included in the parish magazine please email boatwrightsmith@aol.com

HOLDING BACK THE YEARS: A talk, organised by the Northiam and Broad Oak Patients Participation Group, is to be given by Dr Elena Mucci on Tuesday 5th June at Northiam Village Hall. Dr Mucci is a consultant for ‘Care for the Elderly’ at the Conquest Hospital Hastings, and is known to be a fine speaker. She will cover topics such as fall prevention and means of facilitating good health in later years.

The talk is at 6.30 for 7 p.m., there are good car parking facilities, and Northiam W.I. will be providing refreshments.

Farmers Market/ coffee stop: Saturday 9th June come along to the village hall 10-12 and support the local producers. Lovely bread, meat, plants, soaps and sweets amongst other items. coffee shop/ breakfast – the WI do a lovely bacon roll at the farmers market and set the small hall up as a coffee shop…..do try and come along.

Mrs Bee’s Potting Shed: will be making a welcome return to the Beckley Farmers market on June 9th. Selling a range of annual, bi-annual and perennial plants for your garden, along with some tomatoes and veg. All home propagated.

Flower festival and Ladies Choir Concert: at Peasmarsh church 26-28th May 10/11-6pm. Concert starts at 7pm on Saturday 26th.

Village Barn Dance: The Catsfield Steamers are coming to Beckley Village Hall on Saturday 16th June at 7.30pm. The barn dance has been organised as part of the schools 200 celebrations but is open to all villagers. Numbers are limited, villagers can buy tickets from the school office. £15 per person (over 16s only) to include hot dog from Charlie and Nicks Real Food. Bar on night.

Messy Church: Beckley Church after school 3.30pm on 19th June and 17th July.

Mobile Library: Sadly this service has now stopped due to budget cuts. However Northiam Parish Council have Northiam library up and running. Beckley residents are invited to make use of this service and will be warmly welcomed. The Northiam library is situated next to the Parish Office within the snooker club building. Open Thursday and Saturday afternoons between 2 - 4 pm. Or you can visit our village hall and make use of the New Book Shelves: There are some new shelves in the foyer of the village hall. These are home to a book borrowing scheme similar to those you may have seen elsewhere. The idea is you can donate books you have finished reading but also can take books to read for free. On the lower shelves however you will find the preschool fund raising children’s items.

Beckley Lunch/Supper Club: for one month only the lunch club is transforming into a supper club! Thursday June 14th 7pm in the Village hall. A two course meal with coffee or tea for just £8.00. Bring your own wine. Everyone welcome but pre-booking is essential. Contact Tony Bryant 01797260518 for more information or bookings.

Fancy a game of bowls?: Pop along to the bowling green in KIngsbank Lane on a Tuesday at 6pm with a pair of flat shoes and the bowling club will happily let you join in!

Brownies: Beckley brownies have spaces for girls aged 7-10. If you are interested please call in and speak to Jay. Brownies meet term time Thursday evenings 5.45-7.15pm at the village hall.

Wild Woodland Club: Swallowtail’s great woodland club for kids is back! Sessions are 10-3pm on 31 May, 9 August, 25th August. Book online at Sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/whatson.

Coffee morning with stalls, books etc: Friends of All Saints hold a monthly coffee morning on the first Tuesday of the month. The next one is June 5th 10.30 – noon in aid of bloodwise. It is in the village centre. If you would like to run a stall contact Keith on 01797260720.

Jubilee Field Playpark: In the next couple of weeks the play park will be fenced off and the new equipment will start to be installed (weather permitting). This is a very exciting time for the children of Beckley. The Parish Council have worked tirelessly over the last year to secure funds from a variety of sources in order for the new play and sports equipment to be installed. The biggest contributor to these funds was Rother District Council but donations have also been received from The Beckley Fund, The Parish Council, Magnoxsocio, Hastings Direct, The Hastings Lions, Tesco Asda, Jempsons and Sport for all.

Beckley’s Big Day Out: Big Village Fete, Dog Show and Horticultural Show on the Jubilee field and village hall. NB the main road WILL be closed from Horseshoe lane to Kingsbank Lane (with a diversion). Fete 12- 4pm 30th June. SAVE THE DATE!!!!!

Bric a brac: Wanted in advance of the fete in order that it can be sorted. If you have any unwanted good quality items please contact Trisha Lamplugh on 01797253526

Would you like some Free Childcare?: Beckley Preschool offers 15 hours free childcare to all those eligible and have spaces available. They meet every week day except Thursdays during term time. Sessions run 9-3 except Wednesdays which is till 1pm. Preschool have great links to the village school and try to join in with each other’s events where possible. Pop onto the village hall during a session for more information.

Volunteers always wanted: Beckley Preschool are looking for volunteers who can spend an hour a week interacting with the children. Anyone of any age can volunteer and no skills are needed - you could read stories, make playdough model or help at lunchtime. If you think you could offer some time to the youngsters of the village please pop in to preschool and see the staff.

Got a new baby or an active toddler?: Parents can meet other parents every Wednesday during term time at Busy Bees (Baby and toddlers Group) Beckley village hall £2.50 per family 9.15-11.15am free tea, coffee for parents. Free snacks for the children. This is also a great way to meet preschool staff and for the children who maybe transitioning up to the preschool get familiar with everyone.

Police Speedchecks: Due to the diligence and regular sessions that the Beckley speedwatch group have shown, the local police are now also carrying out speed checks in Beckley so speeding motorists beware! 100’s of vehicles have been registered as speeding through our village….and not just cars! So far some motorists have been recorded as doing as much as 65mph in the village. Several offenders have been caught more than once and the police will be following this up. To continue with this success more volunteers are welcome and you only need volunteer for an hour a month to help slow traffic down in our village. If you are interested in helping for just an hour a month please contact mike.rowe@btinternet.com