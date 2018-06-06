If you have anything: you wish to be included then please get in touch on tal814@live.co.uk

The extracts from the School log book are changing: to mark the fact that Beckley WI is celebrating being in existence for 100 years and the anniversary of the end of WW1 …..the extracts will now come from Beckley C of E School The War Years. The entries are still being made by Mr Blackmore who was head for 35 years!

08.06.15: Thermometer registered 82 degrees at 3 o’clock. This afternoon Gardening omitted. Too hot, and little can be done while the ground is so dry.

10.06.15: Gardening from 2.45pm instead of Wednesday 9th.

11.06.15: School Attendance Officer called: the attendance is not good, but most of the absences are caused by illness.

15.06.15: Admitted Annie Butler (stayed until 31.03.24 – domestic service).

18.06.15: Attendance rather better this week. This afternoon three boys were caned for cruelty to a bird; the Head teacher spoke to the whole class on the cowardice and brutality of ill-treating helpless creatures.

Urgent, Can you help?: Road Marshalls are needed in order to make the big village fete a success and remain safe. If you can volunteer for a couple of hours on the afternoon of June 30th please contact me on the above email.

A Special Day and a special show: Everyone in the village is being encouraged to enter something into the village show on Saturday 30th June whether it’s a flower from your garden, a pot of jam or a cake. There will be a marquee located on the Jubilee field and you can bring your entries on the day between 9.30 -11.30. You do not need to be a member of the Horticultal Society to enter this show and we would like the whole day to be a success to mark 200 years of the school and 100 years of the WI. Schedules listing the classes are on the horticultural website and will be available in the village so you can get planning!!! www.beckleyhorticulturalsociety.wordpress.com

Farmers Market/ coffee stop: Saturday 9th June come along to the village hall 10-12 and support the local producers. Lovely bread, meat, plants, soaps and sweets amongst other items. coffee shop/ breakfast – the WI do a lovely bacon roll at the farmers market and set the small hall up as a coffee shop…..do try and come along.

Mrs Bee’s Potting Shed: will be making a welcome return to the Beckley Farmers market on June 9th. Selling a range of annual, bi-annual and perennial plants for your garden, along with some tomatoes and veg. All home propagated.

Holy Eucharist: Sunday 10th June 8am & 10am Beckley church. There are always toys, activities and people at the back of the church during the services to keep the little ones occupied during the proceedings. Any items you wish to be included in the parish magazine please email boatwrightsmith@aol.com

Village Barn Dance: The Catsfield Steamers are coming to Beckley Village Hall on Saturday 16th June at 7.30pm. The barn dance has been organised as part of the schools 200 celebrations but is open to all villagers. Numbers are limited, villagers can buy tickets from the school office. £15 per person (over 16s only) to include hot dog from Charlie and Nicks Real Food. Bar on night.

Messy Church: Beckley Church after school 3.30pm on 19th June and 17th July.

Beckley Lunch/Supper Club: for one month only the lunch club is transforming into a supper club! Thursday June 14th 7pm in the Village hall. A two course meal with coffee or tea for just £8.00. Bring your own wine. Everyone welcome but pre-booking is essential. Contact Tony Bryant 01797260518 for more information or bookings.

Fancy a game of bowls?: Pop along to the bowling green in KIngsbank Lane on a Tuesday at 6pm with a pair of flat shoes and the bowling club will happily let you join in!

Brownies: Beckley brownies have spaces for girls aged 7-10. If you are interested please call in and speak to Jay. Brownies meet term time Thursday evenings 5.45-7.15pm at the village hall.

Wild Woodland Club: Swallowtail’s great woodland club for kids is back! Sessions are 10-3pm on 9th August and 25th August. Book online at Sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/whatson.

Coffee morning with stalls, books etc: Friends of All Saints hold a monthly coffee morning on the first Tuesday of the month. The next one is on 3rd July 10.30 – noon. It is in the village centre. If you would like to run a stall contact Keith on 01797260720.

Jubilee Field Playpark: You may have seen that the play park is still fenced off and the new equipment has been installed. The area will remain fenced off until a safety inspection has been carried out. This is a very exciting time for the children of Beckley. The Parish Council have worked tirelessly over the last year to secure funds from a variety of sources in order for the new play and sports equipment to be installed. The biggest contributor to these funds was Rother District Council but donations have also been received from The Beckley Fund, The Parish Council, Magnoxsocio, Hastings Direct, The Hastings Lions, Tesco Asda, Jempsons and Sport for all.

Village Dog Show: Saturday 30th June Jubilee field. Registration from 12pm . Fun classes £2 each to enter. First class starts approx. 1.15pm Win a rosette and some goodies.

Beckley’s Big Day Out: Big Village Fete, Dog Show and Horticultural Show on the Jubilee field and village hall. NB the main road WILL be closed from Horseshoe lane to Kingsbank Lane (with a diversion). Fete 12- 4pm 30th June. SAVE THE DATE!!!!!

Bric a brac; Wanted in advance of the fete in order that it can be sorted. If you have any unwanted good quality items please contact Trisha Lamplugh on 01797253526

Free Childcare?: Beckley Preschool offers 15 hours free childcare to all those eligible and have spaces available for September. They meet every week day except Thursdays during term time. Sessions run 9-3 except Wednesdays which is till 1pm. Preschool have great links to the village school and try to join in with each other’s events where possible. Pop onto the village hall during a session for more information.

Volunteers always wanted: Beckley Preschool are looking for volunteers who can spend an hour a week interacting with the children. Anyone of any age can volunteer and no skills are needed - you could read stories, make playdough model or help at lunchtime. If you think you could offer some time to the youngsters of the village please pop in to preschool and see the staff.

Got a new baby or an active toddler?: Parents can meet other parents every Wednesday during term time at Busy Bees (Baby and toddlers Group) Beckley village hall £2.50 per family 9.15-11.15am free tea, coffee for parents. Free snacks for the children. This is also a great way to meet preschool staff and for the children who maybe transitioning up to the preschool get familiar with everyone.

Police Speedchecks: Due to the diligence and regular sessions that the Beckley speedwatch group have shown, the local police are now also carrying out speed checks in Beckley so speeding motorists beware! 100’s of vehicles have been registered as speeding through our village….and not just cars! So far some motorists have been recorded as doing as much as 65mph in the village. Several offenders have been caught more than once and the police will be following this up. To continue with this success more volunteers are welcome and you only need volunteer for an hour a month to help slow traffic down in our village. If you are interested in helping for just an hour a month please contact mike.rowe@btinternet.com

Village Hall Groups/Clubs: Buzzy Bees-Babies & Toddler Group – Village hall weds- term time- 9.15-11.15am £2.50 a family. Beckley Preschool- Village Hall- term time Mon 9-3 Tues 9-3 Wed 9-1 Fri 9-3- 01797 260 582- www.bpnn.co.uk. Village Primary School- 01797 260 342- www.beckley.e-sussex.sch.uk. Messy Church-Beckley Church- 345-530pm Dee cox 01797253938 bandpmessychurch@gmail.com. All Saints Church – Fr Martin Harper -Tel: 01424 883408 www.beckleyandpeasmarshchurch.co.uk. Friends of Beckley Church-coffee morning- 1st Tuesday- 10.30-12.30-Village Hall- 01797 260360. Farmers Market – held every 2nd Saturday of the month - Village Hall- 10-12pm. Parish council -All Welcome- meet every 2nd Wednesday - Village Hall – 7.30pm. WI – 2nd Monday 7.30pm –Village Hall-01797260450. Trefoil 3rd Monday of month –Village Hall- 01797 260537. Pilates –every Monday 6.30-7.30pm & Wednesday- 1.30-2.30- Village Hall-07769651899. Taekwondo every Wednesday-4.30pm Village Hall- Start from age 5. Petra 01233 642357. Brownies & Guides- Thursdays term time-5.45-7.15pm - Village Hall- 07967533343. Table Tennis- Every Thursday- 9.30-11.30am– Village Hall- 01797 252382. Tennis Court- Located at top of the Playing fields free to play and unlocked. Yoga- every Friday 9.30-11am –Village Hall- Romy 01424 421876. Lunch Club- All ages- 2nd Thursday-Village Hall- 12.30- 01797 260518. History Society-01797 252173 Horticultural Society- 01797 260232. Beckley Players (Am/Dram)- 01797 260898 Beckley Bowls- 01797 252129. Beckley Cricket Club- 07599175491 Beckley Rangers-football- 01797 260513. Village Hall Hire- 01797260846 hirebeckleyvillagecentre@hotmail.com. Parish website; The Parish council has spaces on its website www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk and they are happy to advertise village events on this page. Please send details to sueevans900@gmail.com.

