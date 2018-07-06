The extracts from the School log book are changing: to mark the fact that Beckley WI is celebrating being in existence for 100 years and the anniversary of the end of WW1 …..the extracts will now come from Beckley C of E School The War Years. The entries are still being made by Mr Blackmore who was head for 35 years!

03.07.16: Haymaking has commenced and several children of school age are absent from school. There is a shortage of labour. Some schools in the neighbourhood have closed for a fortnight. The Managers of this school have agreed to close this school from the 7th to the 14th – postponed Whitsuntide.

07.07.16: Very wet morning: poor attendance, but as two-thirds of the children were present the registers were marked. Holiday began (postponed from) Whitsuntide 07.07.16 – 14.07.16.

Beckley’s Big Day Out and Official opening of the new playpark: Beckley’s big day out was blessed with some amazing weather. A big thank you from the organisers to all the clubs and societies who took part. Many thanks also to the Fire Service and the St Johns, our lovely paramedic Neville, Seacamb and the Rother Responders. A big thank you also to all those people who volunteered to help Marshall the event. People seemed to come from far and wide to enjoy this traditional village fete. The Horticultural held in the big marquee attracted lots of new entrants and members and over 50 dogs fought it out in the fun dog show. The new playpark was officially opened by the Chair of the Parish council and several children helped cut the ribbon! There was so much to do… traditional stalls and games, the live music from Bodiam Concert Band, a grand raffle, lucky programme with a Paine twin bench as the top prize, pony rides, bouncy castles, beer tent supplied and run by the Rose and Crown . The bbq did a roaring trade as did the WI in the village hall offering the most amazing cakes and ploughmans. There were arena displays of Maypole, Taekwondo, ballet, dancing and drumming. Apologies if i have missed anyone off . All proceeds have gone towards the village groups and societies that took part and it was a real community event. The groups have all worked extremely hard so THANK YOU for supporting them.

Holy Eucharist: Sunday 8th July 8am and 10am Beckley church. There are always toys, activities and people at the back of the church during the services to keep the little ones occupied during the proceedings. Any items you wish to be included in the parish magazine please email boatwrightsmith@aol.com

Messy Church: Beckley Church after school 3.30pm 17th July.

Coffee morning with stalls, books etc: Friends of All Saints hold a monthly coffee morning on the first Tuesday of the month. The next one is in August 10.30 – noon. In the Village Centre If you would like to run a stall contact Keith on 01797260720.

Fancy a game of bowls?: Pop along to the bowling green in KIngsbank Lane on a Tuesday at 6pm with a pair of flat shoes and the bowling club will happily let you join in!

Brownies: Beckley brownies have spaces for girls aged 7-10. If you are interested please call in and speak to Jay. Brownies meet term time Thursday evenings 5.45-7.15pm at the village hall.

Wild Woodland Club: Swallowtail’s great woodland club for kids is back! Sessions are 10-3pm on 9th August and 25th August. Book online at Sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/whatson.

Beckley Lunch club: Thursday July 12th in the Village hall. A two course meal with coffee or tea for just £4.00. Everyone welcome but pre-booking is essential. Contact Tony Bryant 01797260518 for more information or bookings.

Parish Council meetings: 11th July but please be aware that from August the meetings are moving to first Monday of the month….same venue same time.

Farmers Market/ coffee stop: Saturday 14th July come along to the village hall 10-12 and support the local producers. Lovely bread, meat, plants, soaps and sweets amongst other items. coffee shop/ breakfast – the WI do a lovely bacon roll at the farmers market and set the small hall up as a coffee shop…..do try and come along.

Free Childcare?: Beckley Preschool offers 15 hours free childcare to all those eligible and have spaces available for September. They meet every week day except Thursdays during term time. Sessions run 9-3 except Wednesdays which is till 1pm. Preschool have great links to the village school and try to join in with each other’s events where possible. Pop onto the village hall during a session for more information.

Volunteers always wanted: Beckley Preschool are looking for volunteers who can spend an hour a week interacting with the children. Anyone of any age can volunteer and no skills are needed - you could read stories, make playdough model or help at lunchtime. If you think you could offer some time to the youngsters of the village please pop in to preschool and see the staff.

Got a new baby or an active toddler? : Parents can meet other parents every Wednesday during term time at Busy Bees (Baby and toddlers Group) Beckley village hall £2.50 per family 9.15-11.15am free tea, coffee for parents. Free snacks for the children. This is also a great way to meet preschool staff and for the children who maybe transitioning up to the preschool get familiar with everyone.

Police Speedchecks: Due to the diligence and regular sessions that the Beckley speedwatch group have shown, the local police are now also carrying out speed checks in Beckley so speeding motorists beware! 100’s of vehicles have been registered as speeding through our village….and not just cars! So far some motorists have been recorded as doing as much as 65mph in the village. Several offenders have been caught more than once and the police will be following this up. To continue with this success more volunteers are welcome and you only need volunteer for an hour a month to help slow traffic down in our village. If you are interested in helping for just an hour a month please contact mike.rowe@btinternet.com

Village Hall Groups/Clubs: Buzzy Bees-Babies & Toddler Group – Village hall weds- term time- 9.15-11.15am £2.50 a family. Beckley Preschool Village Hall- term time Mon 9-3 Tues 9-3 Wed 9-1 Fri 9-3- 01797 260 582- www.bpnn.co.uk. Village Primary School 01797 260 342- www.beckley.e-sussex.sch.uk. www.beckley.e-sussex.sch.uk. Messy Church-Beckley Church- 345-530pm Dee cox 01797253938 bandpmessychurch@gmail.com All Saints Church – Fr Martin Harper -Tel: 01424 883408 www.beckleyandpeasmarshchurch.co.uk. Friends of Beckley Church-coffee morning- 1st Tuesday- 10.30-12.30-Village Hall- 01797 260360. Farmers Market – held every 2nd Saturday of the month - Village Hall- 10-12pm. Parish council -All Welcome- meet every 2nd Wednesday - Village Hall – 7.30pm, WI – 2nd Monday 7.30pm –Village Hall-01797260450, Trefoil 3rd Monday of month –Village Hall- 01797 260537. Pilates –every Monday 6.30-7.30pm & Wednesday- 1.30-2.30- Village Hall-07769651899. Taekwondo every Wednesday-4.30pm Village Hall- Start from age 5. Petra 01233 642357. Brownies & Guides- Thursdays term time-5.45-7.15pm - Village Hall- 07967533343. Table Tennis- Every Thursday- 9.30-11.30am– Village Hall- 01797 252382. Tennis Court- Located at top of the Playing fields free to play and unlocked. Yoga- every Friday 9.30-11am –Village Hall- Romy 01424 421876. Lunch Club- All ages- 2nd Thursday-Village Hall- 12.30- 01797 260518. History Society-01797 252173 Horticultural Society- 01797 260232. Beckley Players (Am/Dram)- 01797 260898 Beckley Bowls- 01797 252129. Beckley Cricket Club- 07599175491 Beckley Rangers-football- 01797 260513. Village Hall Hire- 01797260846 hirebeckleyvillagecentre@hotmail.com. Parish website; The Parish council has spaces on its website. www.beckleyparishcouncil.org.uk and they are happy to advertise village events on this page. Please send details to sueevans900@gmail.com. Beckley also has some Facebook pages: Search for the groups: Beckley Village Society, Better Beckley Project and Bargains in Beckley (A free selling site)